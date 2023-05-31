Tom Brady and Leonardo DiCaprio were two highlights from Joe Nahmad's wedding to Madison Headrick. With an impressive venue and guest list, the ceremony apparently cost $12.9 million.

Considering their different circles, Brady and DiCaprio meeting for a wedding was certainly eye-catching.

Fans, of course, were quick to remember their common link: Gisele Bundchen.

Before the Brazilian supermodel met Tom Brady, she was dating Leonardo DiCaprio until 2005. Quick to connect the dots, fans ended up reminiscing about the relationship between the "Inception" actor and Gisele.

The wedding reportedly took place in Monte Moro, which is near Costa Smeralda, Italy. DiCaprio who attended the Cannes Film Festival, flew in for the short trip. Brady, who seemed to have enjoyed himself, was seen with Miami Club King David Grutman.

Leonardi DiCaprio and Gisele Bundchen dated before she met Tom Brady

Back in the 2000s, Gisele and DiCaprio were one of the most popular couples in Hollywood. The former couple dated from 1999 to 2005, making countless public appearances as a couple.

Gisele Bundchen and DiCaprio at the Celebs Attend Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game 4 Western Conference Finals game

While married to Brady, Bundchen spoke about DiCaprio in her book, "Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life":

“Everyone who crosses our path is a teacher. They come into our lives to show us something about ourselves, and I think that’s what he was.”

Meeting Brady on a blind date, they were married in 2009. The couple has two children of their own: Vivian and Benjamin. Furthermore, the 42-year-old model also helps co-parent his son Jack with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Brady at the Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

The couple divorced last October, putting an end to their 13-year marriage. The two seem to be moving on, content with the present and optimistic for the future.

With Tom Brady set to begin a 10-year, $375 million stint at FOX Sports and Gisele back in the modeling business, there is every reason for optimism.

