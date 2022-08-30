"Skip Bayless gonna be HIGH in the next segment," "He would have had a better career on Masked Singer instead" - Redditors react to Tom Brady being ranked #1 player on NFL Top 100 list

Tom Brady is proving to the league that he's still got it at the age of 44. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was voted by the players as the best-ever in the league, according to the NFL Top 100 list.

He became the first player to be ranked No. 1 on four separate occasions (2011, 2017, 2018, 2022) on the NFL Network list since its introduction in 2011.

The quarterback led the league with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns at the age of 44 during the 2021 season. Tom Brady finished second in the league MVP voting, behind Green Bay Packers passer Aaron Rodgers last year.

For the 4th time since 2011, For the 4th time since 2011, @TomBrady is chosen by his peers as the No. 1 player in the #NFLTop100 🐐💯For the 4th time since 2011, @TomBrady is chosen by his peers as the No. 1 player in the #NFLTop100. https://t.co/SsNShIoYcx

NFL fans lauded the future Hall of Famer for his incredible achievements and took to Reddit to express their homage to the GOAT. Here are some of the best comments:

Tom Brady edged out Rams' defensive lineman Aaron Donald for the top spot on the NFL Top 100 list. Donald's teammate and Super Bowl MVP, Cooper Kupp, was voted the fourth-best player in the league after leading the NFL with 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards, and 16 touchdowns.

Voted on by the players, here are your top 10 players in the 2022 Countdown complete!Voted on by the players, here are your top 10 players in the 2022 #NFLTop100 Countdown complete! 💯Voted on by the players, here are your top 10 players in the 2022 #NFLTop100. https://t.co/T8qhnKbY3s

Jonathan Taylor, TJ Watt, Davante Adams, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Ramsey, and Travis Kelce rounded off the top 10.

Tom Brady's Buccaneers are becoming bettors' top pick to have the NFL's worst record

Tom Brady in Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers match

Tom Brady has 278 career victories and seven championships in his 21 seasons as a starter. He has a .764 percent win-loss record and has never experienced a losing season while on the field. It's safe to say that the quarterback is statistically more inclined to end up in the playoffs than not.

Yet, despite all these numbers, many gamblers are betting against Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this preseason. Out of all the teams in the NFL, the Buccaneers have the fifth-most money riding on them to have the league's worst record.

Tampa Bay has now received more money to finish with the NFL's worst record than...



Texans

Jets

Lions

Jaguars

Giants

Panthers After some notable action yesterday, the Buccaneers' odds to finish with the NFL's worst record have moved from 500/1 to 350/1 at @CaesarsSports Tampa Bay has now received more money to finish with the NFL's worst record than...TexansJetsLionsJaguarsGiantsPanthers After some notable action yesterday, the Buccaneers' odds to finish with the NFL's worst record have moved from 500/1 to 350/1 at @CaesarsSports.Tampa Bay has now received more money to finish with the NFL's worst record than...TexansJetsLionsJaguarsGiantsPanthers

Vegas has set the Bucs' predicted wins at 11.5 this season. As for their over/under, Tampa Bay is getting more under bets than any other team in the league. This means that more people are projecting the Bucs to garner fewer wins than their predicted total, compared to any other team. An astonishing 87.8 percent of bettors are on the under.

So why is it that people are feeling compelled to place money on such an extreme bet?

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have had a strange preseason so far. It started with him retiring following the 2021 campaign. Barely 40 days later, he changed his mind and returned to the team.

Next, long-time head coach Bruce Arians stepped down and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles stepped up to fill the role. They have also suffered injuries to key players, which has led them to jumble their roster.

This implosion seems to have put off bettors, who once had the Bucs as the favorites to win the Lombardi this season, ahead of the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers.

Regardless of what has transpired, as long as the Buccaneers have Brady, the expectation will be a return to the Super Bowl in the 2022 campaign.

