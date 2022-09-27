“The farce has come to an end,” “Was more boring than no football” - NFL canceling Pro Bowl has social media users rejoicing

On Monday, the Associated Press reported that the NFL was nixing their annual Pro Bowl in favor of what they call “The Pro Bowl Games.” Being led by Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions company, the league will have different events throughout the week. Featured in the Games are week-long skill competitions and a flag football game involving Manning.
The new development has caused a massive influx of positivity from NFL fans. Many took advantage of the moment on social media to speak about how boring the game had become. To put it even more bluntly, several fans rejoiced at Adam Schefter’s tweet.
What’s in store for The Pro Bowl Games?
On Monday, the NFL announced they were ending their annual all-star game. Instead, the league will be replacing it with what they call “The Pro Bowl Games.” The first will be held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium in 2023.
Lasting a week, the Games will feature skills competitions and a flag football game. Players from both the AFC and NFC will be partaking in the events. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, February 5.
With the skills competitions, players will compete in football and non-football events to showcase their talents.
NFL executive Peter O’ Reilly said of the new Pro Bowl Games:
“We’ve received invaluable feedback from players, teams, and fans about reimagining the Pro Bowl, and as a result, we’re thrilled to use The Pro Bowl Games as a platform to spotlight Flag football as an integral part of the sport’s future while also introducing fun, new forms of competition and entertainment that will bring out players, their families and fans closer than ever before.”