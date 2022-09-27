Create

“The farce has come to an end,” “Was more boring than no football” - NFL canceling Pro Bowl has social media users rejoicing

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams
Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams
Andrew Powell
Andrew Powell
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 26, 2022 05:03 PM EDT

On Monday, the Associated Press reported that the NFL was nixing their annual Pro Bowl in favor of what they call “The Pro Bowl Games.” Being led by Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions company, the league will have different events throughout the week. Featured in the Games are week-long skill competitions and a flag football game involving Manning.

NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with a multi-day skills competition and flag football game that will be played in Las Vegas the Sunday before the Super Bowl.

The new development has caused a massive influx of positivity from NFL fans. Many took advantage of the moment on social media to speak about how boring the game had become. To put it even more bluntly, several fans rejoiced at Adam Schefter’s tweet.

@camschneider3 @AdamSchefter We won’t have to watch grown men play two hand touch with pads on for no reason
Confirmed new Pro Bowl skill event twitter.com/adamschefter/s… https://t.co/d0caZDKnCR
Goodell actually did something good wowzers twitter.com/adamschefter/s…
Now just fold in the Golden Globes and we’re set twitter.com/adamschefter/s…
So you’re saying my intramural flag football team isn’t a serious sport? twitter.com/adamschefter/s…
I think instead of the pro bowl we should have NFL players debate! We could hear their thoughts on certain political issues, pop culture, etc. Would be so cool! I ❤️ debate... twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…
GREAT NEWS!!!🤪🤪🤪🤪 #NFL #ProBowl twitter.com/adamschefter/s… https://t.co/xRVPzKzJn4
Good. Pro Bowl sucks. Worst all-star game in sports, and for reasons that are inseparable from the nature of the sport. My only suggestion is to make at least some of the skills competition stuff that has nothing to do with football. Let’s see who can ice skate and throw darts. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…
NFL skills competition events include:– gambling– casino cigarettes– getting married in a Las Vegas wedding twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…
Too bad I was looking forward to not watching the game again as has been the case since 1989 twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

What’s in store for The Pro Bowl Games?

On Monday, the NFL announced they were ending their annual all-star game. Instead, the league will be replacing it with what they call “The Pro Bowl Games.” The first will be held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium in 2023.

Lasting a week, the Games will feature skills competitions and a flag football game. Players from both the AFC and NFC will be partaking in the events. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, February 5.

With the skills competitions, players will compete in football and non-football events to showcase their talents.

NFL executive Peter O’ Reilly said of the new Pro Bowl Games:

“We’ve received invaluable feedback from players, teams, and fans about reimagining the Pro Bowl, and as a result, we’re thrilled to use The Pro Bowl Games as a platform to spotlight Flag football as an integral part of the sport’s future while also introducing fun, new forms of competition and entertainment that will bring out players, their families and fans closer than ever before.”

Edited by Piyush Bisht

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...