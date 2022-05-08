Watch: NFL fans get to see Aaron Rodgers' new weapon on offense for the first time in Packers threads

Green Bay Packers fans' were able to see Aaron Rodgers' new weapon on the field for the first time yesterday.

The Packers drafted wide receiver Christian Watson out of North Dakota State University with their second-round pick in the draft. Yesterday, Andy Hermon, who writes for the Packers, posted a video on Twitter of the rookie running routes.

Watson has high expectations coming into the league. While Green Bay didn't sign a true number one wide receiver in the off-season, many expected them to be aggressive and acquire a receiver in the first-round of the draft last Thursday night.

Green Bay had an interesting draft strategy and drafted two defensive players in the first-round, both of whom went to Georgia.

While the Packers addressed their defensive needs in the first-round, they drafted Watson with their second-round pick.

Watson measures 6'4 and runs a 4.36 40-yard dash. He's a four-time FCS champion and a two-time First-Team All-MVFC.

In his time at North Dakota State, Watson put up 3,218 all-purpose yards over 52 games. He caught 105 passes for 2,140 yards, rushed 49 times for 392 yards and returned 26 kickoffs for 686 yards, scoring 18 touchdowns in total. Overall, Watson created 57 plays of, at least, 20 yards as a receiver, rusher or returner.

Watson isn’t the first in his family to be drafted by the Packers. His father, Tim, was a sixth-round draft pick in 1993 by the Packers.

Although Rodgers is 38 and is on what could be his last contract, Watson has the potential and expectations to become a reliable number one receiver for Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers receiver corps features Christian Watson, Sammy Watkins, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb

Pittsburgh Steelers v Green Bay Packers

As of right now, the Packers receiving group is led by rookie Christian Watson, newly-signed free agent Sammy Watkins, and veterans Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. The Packers also added Romeo Doubs in the mid-round of the draft.

Last season, the Packers were led by DaVante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Equanimeous St. Brown. All three have left in free agency.

The Packers haven't drafted a skill position (running back, wide receiver, or tight end) in the last 20 years, with the last pick being Javon Walker. Green Bay will have a whole new receiving group next season, and Aaron Rodgers will have to develop chemistry with his new guys.

Edited by Windy Goodloe