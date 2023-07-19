One of, if not the most feared ball carriers in the NFL is Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry. At 6 foot 3, 247 lbs., Henry is an explosive back for his size as he ran a 4.54 forty-yard dash time at the combine.

He is one of eight running backs in NFL history to be a part of the 2,000-yard rushing club as he ran for 2,027 yards in 2020. The player has led the league in rushing yards twice in his career and has one of the best signature stiff-arms in NFL history.

Madden 24 released the ratings of all NFL running backs today and rated Henry a 94, which is the fourth-highest of all running backs,

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to criticize EA Sports for giving Henry a lower rating than what he deserves.

Fans were outraged by Madden's rating of Henry. Some still think of him as the best RB in the league while others think he was disrespected as he received the fourth-highest rating for RBs in the game.

Here's how fans reacted:

Big Chig Energy @LBouvier3 @EAMaddenNFL The disrespect to Henry is crazy

BobaFett2020 @BFett2020 @EAMaddenNFL Derrick Henry at 4 is hilarious. But k

🦬Devilgavin24🦬 @devilgavin24 @EAMaddenNFL So you decrease Derrick Henry but not Aaron Donald

Josh Niter @josh_niter @EAMaddenNFL So Josh Jacobs is better than Derrick Henry?????

Cxnnor | Rangers (57-39) @CxnnorP16 @EAMaddenNFL Wow even EA undervalues the running back position especially by putting Henry at a 94

Bray @BraydenSquires5 @EAMaddenNFL I thought Henry was a 99? Wtf happened?

DraftSZN @Always49er @EAMaddenNFL So Derrick, Henry getting injured Bumped him down to 94 but Aaron Donald stays at 99. Make it make sense. Nick Bosa should’ve got 99. It’s OK if he performs hopefully during the season, you guys give it to him.

slim954 @georgemax954 @EAMaddenNFL Josh jacobs and Chubb over Henry??? 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️

Derrick Henry was rated as the fifth-best RB by NFL executives

Derrick Henry Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans

Not only did Madden give Henry a low rating, but so did NFL executives. According to a poll done by NFL executives, Henry was ranked as the fifth-best running back entering the 2023 season.

He finished last season with the most rush attempts (349) and finished with the second-most yards (1,538) while scoring 13 touchdowns on the ground.

espn.com/nfl/insider/st… Derrick Henry checks in as RB5 for NFL execs polled by ESPN."There's a little decline, but he's still an anomaly," an NFL personnel director said. "You just don't know how long it will last. If anyone can do it, it will be him.“

The Titans had a lot of issues on their offensive line last season and didn't have too many offensive playmakers except for Henry. Even with teams zeroing in on him, he still had another career season.

Do you think Derrick Henry was rated too low in Madden 24?

