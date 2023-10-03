Daniel Jones and the New York Giants have had two disappointing home games to start the 2023 NFL season. During their season opener, the Dallas Cowboys shut them out of the scoreboard, and they lost by 40.

Three weeks later, the Giants had a Monday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks, however, it was the same disastrous result as New York’s NFC team scored only three points. Worst yet, the Giants' offensive line was a disaster in protecting their quarterback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Daniel Jones gets support from fans after absorbing 11 sacks

Last season, the Giants finished the regular season at 9-7-1 and won a road playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings. Those achievements earned Brian Daboll Coach of the Year honors. What a difference a year could make, especially in the NFL.

The Giants are 1-3 four weeks into the 2023 NFL season. They could have been 0-4 if not for that comeback against the Arizona Cardinals. New York could have tasted its second home shutout loss if not for Graham Gano’s 55-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Worst yet, Daniel Jones didn’t stand a chance against the Seattle Seahawks' defense. Seattle exploited the Giants’ patchwork offensive line, leading to 11 sacks on the former Duke standout. He didn’t have time to make throws because Seahawks players were already hounding him after the snap.

The 33rd Team NFL writer Ari Meirov reacted to the game by pointing out other concerns with the Giants, aside from Jones’ four-year, $160 million contract extension.

Expand Tweet

Meirov’s thoughts had one football fan tweeting:

"As a Commanders fan, I can’t believe I’m going to say this, but I actually feel sorry for Daniel Jones. He has made some really bad throws but his O-line is going to get him killed."

Expand Tweet

Another Twitter user commented:

“The o-line is atrocious, Jones can’t even think back there before someone is on him”

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to the offensive line that gave up 11 sacks on Daniel Jones:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Giants played without their ace offensive tackle, Andrew Thomas, who could not play due to a hamstring injury. He did not participate during the team’s Friday and Saturday practices before this Week 4 game. Guard Ben Bredeson was also under concussion protocol before this game.

As a result, New York had to rotate their players around the offensive line to provide a pocket for Daniel Jones. It didn’t work, as Seattle exposed their weakness.

Bobby Wagner, Julian Love, Jordyn Brooks, and Devon Witherspoon had two sacks each. Myles Adams, Mario Edwards Jr., and Boye Mafe had one apiece.

Witherspoon and Quandre Diggs each had an interception on Jones. The masterful job by the Seahawks defense brings them to 3-1 for the season.

Daniel Jones and the Giants need answers quickly

The New York Giants’ 2023 NFL season is starting to unravel. It’s an unfortunate turnaround from where they were last season. But they must gear up for even tougher opposition after the Seahawks.

The Giants will visit the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 and the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Those are teams with two of the most explosive offenses this season. Therefore, the Giants’ defense will have their hands full in both games.

But if they trail because of the dynamic offenses led by Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen, can Daniel Jones rally the offense to respond? Not if they can’t protect him well.