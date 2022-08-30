"Knowing Mayfield he’ll probably throw three INTs before the end of the first half" , "This has big Juju and Claypool vibes" - NFL fans mercilessly troll Baker Mayfield over his threat to former side Browns

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers this offseason in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick. He had been seeking a trade since the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Cleveland gave their new man a five-year, fully guaranteed, $230 million contract despite dozens of sexual misconduct accusations.
There was a lot of bad blood between Mayfield and Cleveland's front office towards the end of his four-year tenure. After being selected first-overall in 2018, their relationship deteriorated beyond repair when the Browns failed to make the playoffs last season. Mayfield said that he felt "disrespected" by the franchise.
Baker Mayfield will get his opportunity for revenge against Cleveland imminently. The two are scheduled to open their season against each other in Carolina. He took the opportunity to fire shots at his old team in an interview during the Panthers' final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills:
"I'm gonna f**k them up!"
NFL fans were quick to share their thoughts on the trash talk. Many viewed his comments as an empty threat and ridiculed him on Twitter for the same. Here are some of the top responses:
Mayfield won the starting gig over several quarterbacks in Carolina. These include former first-round pick Sam Darnold, veteran P.J. Tucker and rookie Matt Corral.
Carolina Panthers trade for another wide-receiver to bolster Baker Mayfield's offensive options
The Carolina Panthers have traded for Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Laviska Shenault for undisclosed draft compensation. He was picked in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft but struggled to establish himself in the NFL. He has recorded 1,219 total receiving yards in his first two seasons in the league.
He will complement D.J. Moore, Robbie Anderson and Rashard Higgins as the receiving options in Carolina. His explosive pace under a potent offensive system will undoubtedly bring Mayfield and Carolina one step closer to overcoming the Browns in Week 1.
Head coach Matt Rhule is under immense pressure as he aims for his first winning season in Carolina. He went 10-23 in his first two NFL seasons. However, Baker Mayfield's experience will provide substantial improvement in 2022. An injury-free season for running back Christian McCaffrey might just solidify Carolina's chances of making the playoffs.