"Knowing Mayfield he’ll probably throw three INTs before the end of the first half" , "This has big Juju and Claypool vibes" - NFL fans mercilessly troll Baker Mayfield over his threat to former side Browns

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers this offseason in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick. He had been seeking a trade since the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Cleveland gave their new man a five-year, fully guaranteed, $230 million contract despite dozens of sexual misconduct accusations.

There was a lot of bad blood between Mayfield and Cleveland's front office towards the end of his four-year tenure. After being selected first-overall in 2018, their relationship deteriorated beyond repair when the Browns failed to make the playoffs last season. Mayfield said that he felt "disrespected" by the franchise.

Baker Mayfield will get his opportunity for revenge against Cleveland imminently. The two are scheduled to open their season against each other in Carolina. He took the opportunity to fire shots at his old team in an interview during the Panthers' final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills:

"I'm gonna f**k them up!"

theScore @theScore 🤬 Baker Mayfield reportedly told a Bills sideline reporter he has revenge on his mind for Week One. Baker Mayfield reportedly told a Bills sideline reporter he has revenge on his mind for Week One. 😳🤬 https://t.co/gMNN2NR3sn

NFL fans were quick to share their thoughts on the trash talk. Many viewed his comments as an empty threat and ridiculed him on Twitter for the same. Here are some of the top responses:

Sam Dupré ❓❓❓ @mellamosami @theScore Knowing Mayfield he’ll probably throw three INTs before the end of the first half @theScore Knowing Mayfield he’ll probably throw three INTs before the end of the first half

Connor @Connor_29cle @theScore Def advantage goes to the browns … 11 guys vs 1 guy who wants a revenge game, they know his tendencies and weaknesses, and are hungry just as much as him, lot of the defense didn’t like him @theScore Def advantage goes to the browns … 11 guys vs 1 guy who wants a revenge game, they know his tendencies and weaknesses, and are hungry just as much as him, lot of the defense didn’t like him

Valerie @MolinskiValerie @theScore Myles Garrett would like a word or two. @theScore Myles Garrett would like a word or two.

CLE Szn 🇺🇦 @FrobIey @theScore Ward and newsome gonna have him throwing more interceptions in a game then he'll have touchdowns all year. @theScore Ward and newsome gonna have him throwing more interceptions in a game then he'll have touchdowns all year.

KynGChoppaTG 👑 ✊🏿🖕🏿 @KynGChoppaThGod @theScore Kind of should’ve kept that to himself cuz if he go out and lose… @theScore Kind of should’ve kept that to himself cuz if he go out and lose…

✭Izzy✭ @eadyIofficial @theScore Browns players may actually be catching his passes this time. 🤔 @theScore Browns players may actually be catching his passes this time. 🤔😏

Mayfield won the starting gig over several quarterbacks in Carolina. These include former first-round pick Sam Darnold, veteran P.J. Tucker and rookie Matt Corral.

Carolina Panthers trade for another wide-receiver to bolster Baker Mayfield's offensive options

Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Rams

The Carolina Panthers have traded for Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Laviska Shenault for undisclosed draft compensation. He was picked in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft but struggled to establish himself in the NFL. He has recorded 1,219 total receiving yards in his first two seasons in the league.

He will complement D.J. Moore, Robbie Anderson and Rashard Higgins as the receiving options in Carolina. His explosive pace under a potent offensive system will undoubtedly bring Mayfield and Carolina one step closer to overcoming the Browns in Week 1.

Head coach Matt Rhule is under immense pressure as he aims for his first winning season in Carolina. He went 10-23 in his first two NFL seasons. However, Baker Mayfield's experience will provide substantial improvement in 2022. An injury-free season for running back Christian McCaffrey might just solidify Carolina's chances of making the playoffs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell