The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl again, and one can't tune into their festivities without catching a video (or two) of Taylor Swift at the stadium. Flying in to support boyfriend Travis Kelce, Swift was also on the field after the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10.

One such viral moment was Swift's unexpected moment with Tony Romo. While more focus was on Swift greeting Kelce after the win, Jori Epstein seemed to capture the Grammy winner's small moment with the former Dallas Cowboys star and CBS analyst.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As explained by Jori, the two complimented each other. The moment, though short, ended with a fist bump.

"Taylor Swift told Tony Romo he does a great job. Sounded like he told her she’s even better, to which she replied: 'We’re doing very different things, aren’t we? It’s a different skill set.'

Fans, however, were quick to troll Romo for the friendly moment. A few mentioned his career, stating that meeting Swift was probably the biggest playoff moment in his career.

Expand Tweet

"Crazy to think this is Tony romo’s biggest playoff moment of his career," the user said.

Some responses were similar, some even trolling Romo for his previous comments on Taylor Swift.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Though a few users believed Tony was trying to milk the situation, other Swift fans wondered if the Blank Space singer was just 'sassing' the analyst.

What incorrect comments has Tony Romo made about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship?

While fans trolled Tony Romo, they were quick to mention a few comments the analyst himself made while on the broadcast. One such comment was during the Chiefs playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at the Highmark Stadium.

Expand Tweet

With Jason Kelce hanging out shirtless while chugging beer at the back, Romo said:

“There’s your brother-in-law, right behind you."

During another game in December, Romo had accidentally referred to Swift as Kelce's wife. He quickly corrected himself, using the term girlfriend instead.

“You can see Kelce’s wife Taylor Swift in the audience. I’m sorry, girlfriend.”

Naturally, Romo's moment with Swift had to elicit some trolling from fans. Having said that, a few fans continue to remain upset over Swift's screen time at NFL games.

Of course, other Swift and Kelce fans love the interactions, elated to see the two share a lovely moment on the field as the Chiefs head to another Super Bowl.