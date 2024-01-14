Fans urge NFL to relocate Bills-Steelers Wildcard Game amid scary snowy conditions in Buffalo: “They can’t see sh*t out there”

It's a bit of a blizzard in Buffalo, New York while the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills wait to play their playoff matchup. Snow has descended in epic fashion and it covers the entire field. It is so bad that the NFL moved the game a day to give the weather a chance to calm down and give the players a better chance to play their game.

Expand Tweet

It is dangerous in the area, with blizzard conditions expection the entire day and with citizens advised not to travel without a very good reason to do so. It's completely white outside, and it's difficult to see anything in the tremendous snowfall. It would conceivably be quite difficult to see anything in a football game, too.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That has fans urging the NFL to relocate the game or do something to alleviate this issue. Whatever game transpires in the snow-covered city of Buffalo on Monday will not be totally accurate to what the teams could ordinarily do, and fans would like to see the league step in.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

There are a few really difficult issues with all of this, but the league may have no choice but to explore moving the teams elsewhere.

Why moving the Bills-Steelers game would be difficult

Moving an NFL game is always a difficult thing that comes up as a last resort most of the time. Home games are valuable, and that's even more true in the playoffs. The Buffalo Bills fought to get the AFC's second seed, and they deserve to play at home. That's the first difficulty, since it's hard to imagine a game being played like that.

Where will the Bills play?

The second difficulty is fans. Fans are less inclined to brave an absolute blizzard to go to the game, but that's a huge part of Buffalo's home-field advantage. Pittsburgh Steelers fans also usually travel well, but not in this.

#Update: The Steelers team and coaches have taken the flight from Pittsburgh as the game is unlikely to get postponed.

A delay has already taken place, but the game cannot be pushed further than Monday. That would give the team the Bills or Steelers face next round a rest advantage and it's not the safest for either team.