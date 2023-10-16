Brian Daboll and the New York Giants lost a close one to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. However, they had opportunities to beat their intrastate rivals on their home turf. These missed chances will put Daboll’s coaching ability in question.

Save for the controversial non-call to Darren Waller to end the game, other plays could have had this game in the Giants’ favor. These blunders have football fans questioning the validity of the prestigious individual award he won last year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Football fans want Brian Daboll’s Coach of the Year Award taken back

On the last play of the first half, the New York Giants had a fantastic opportunity to score a touchdown from the Bills’ one-yard line. Tyrod Taylor called a run play for Saquon Barkley, which was thwarted by Buffalo’s defense. Worst yet, they had no time left to spike the ball and get another play.

The same situation arose for the Giants to end the game. Scoring a touchdown from the one-yard line would give them an upset against the home team. But after calling for a pass play for Waller, they repeated the sequence for no gain.

A defensive pass interference violation could have been called on that play. However, that’s not how the Giants lost. Being so close to the goal line, another run play for Barkley is a good option. After all, he already had 93 rushing yards at that point.

Unfortunately, the former Bills' offensive coordinator's decisions will be questioned as the Giants fall to 1-5. Football fans didn’t let him off the hook, with comments like:

“How the f*ck did Brian Daboll win COTY last year. Dude is a d*mn bonehead”

Expand Tweet

Another football fan chimed in:

“Brian Daboll COTY looks more and more like a fluke”

Expand Tweet

Here are other comments calling for the cancellation of Brian Daboll’s 2022 Coach of the Year award after a winnable game against the Buffalo Bills.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Brian Daboll won the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year award after leading the Giants to a 9-7-1 record and a road playoff victory. That’s a significant improvement for New York’s NFC squad after going through losing records from 2017 to 2021.

The Giants finished 3-13 in 2017, 5-11 in 2018, 4-12 in 2019, 6-10 in 2020, and 4-13 in 2021. During that stretch, the franchise also had four head coaches, including interim Steve Spagnuolo.

Did Brian Daboll and Tyrod Taylor have a miscommunication to end the first half?

After the game, ESPN NFL Nation reporter for the Giants Jordan Raanan tweeted:

“Brian Daboll said Tyrod Taylor alerted to a run on the final play of the first half. Said he communicated to his QB to pass in that situation.”

Expand Tweet

Taylor went for a run play for Saquon Barkley, which the Bills quickly stopped. Waller didn’t hold his block on Christian Benford longer, giving the Bills cornerback a free path to Barkley.

Giants fans will continue to debate Daboll’s in-game decisions against his former team in this game. But what’s definitive is that the team has dropped four straight games after their Week 2 come-from-behind win against the Arizona Cardinals. Two missed field goals by Tyler Bass kept them in the game.

The search for their second victory this season continues in Week 7 versus the Washington Commanders.