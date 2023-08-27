The Dallas Cowboys put on a dominant display at home on Saturday, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 31-16 in their final preseason game of 2023.

Quarterback Will Grier had an exceptional performance, completing a mesmerizing 29 of 35 attempts for 305 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for two touchdowns on 10 carries and 53 yards.

However, one player who did not appear in even a single snap ended up getting more attention from fans...

Trey Lance becomes subject of mockery as fans call for his release from Cowboys

That player was Trey Lance, who, after days of speculation, finally got his long-awaited trade to Arlington from the San Francisco 49ers, who had chosen him third overall in 2021.

But then he did not take the field at all in his debut with the Cowboys, causing fans to demand his removal for wasting a roster spot:

Will Grier speaks on leaving Cowboys after preseason finale

Unfortunately for said fans, the Dallas Cowboys had already made an upsetting decision on their quarterback depth chart:

Will Grier is out; Trey Lance is in.

The Dallas Morning News' David Moore noted that the former Carolina Panther had met with team officials before the Lance trade and was told that his services were no longer required after the Raiders game, which explains why he was not subbed out.

With the battle for the NFC East intensifying, it was inevitable and understandable that the Cowboys would want a quality backup for Dak Prescott. However, Grier could not help but hide his emotions at the post-game presser:

"At the end of the day I just relied on the fact that I know how to play football. And I'm good at it. I knew when the game started, I could just play football, and that's what I did.

"I think my play speaks for itself. I'm a team-first guy…at the end of the day it's a numbers thing. It's just part of the job I signed up for. It's hard, it's tough, because you get close to people. But at the same time, I'm going to be just fine. Everybody is going to be fine."

Even Prescott himself could not hide his amazement at his soon-to-be ex-teammate's performance:

"That man just played his ass off. That's who Will is. That's who Will's been since the time he's been here. It was awesome that he got to go out there and put that performance on display and hope the rest of the league saw that and took notice."

It is still unknown where Lance will slot in the Cowboys' depth chart, or which teams will want Grier after Saturday.

