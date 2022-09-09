Fans urge NFL and NBC to "immediately apologize" to Ozzy Osbourne for cutting his halftime performance

The NFL had rock legend Ozzy Osbourne perform at halftime of the Buffalo Bills and LA Rams' season opener on Thursday. However, many fans of the Black Sabbath lead singer weren't too happy as the league and NBC cut his performance to just seconds. These fans took to Twitter to complain about the lack of time given to Osbourne.

Many fans are demanding that both the NFL and NBC apologize to the rock musician and shared their displeasure at both entities:

Adam William @Adam___William The @NFL and @NBC need to immediately apologize to both Ozzy & the millions watching for not showing his halftime performance. No excuses! The @NFL and @NBC need to immediately apologize to both Ozzy & the millions watching for not showing his halftime performance. No excuses!

Thomas Drago @baldteachernc The @NFL and @NBCSports should be ashamed of how they treated @OzzyOsbourne on national TV during the halftime of tonight’s game. Why invite him to perform if you’re not going to show him? The @NFL and @NBCSports should be ashamed of how they treated @OzzyOsbourne on national TV during the halftime of tonight’s game. Why invite him to perform if you’re not going to show him?

Dena 🖤💀 @denazombie Thanks for advertising Ozzy Osbourne playing at halftime tonight. To literally show him for 2 seconds. What kind of trash was that. Wow #NFLSUCKS Thanks for advertising Ozzy Osbourne playing at halftime tonight. To literally show him for 2 seconds. What kind of trash was that. Wow #NFLSUCKS

Warning: NSFW language

Jonny @mtndewnomore NBC absolutely fucking sucks for not showing Ozzy Osbourne play the halftime show NBC absolutely fucking sucks for not showing Ozzy Osbourne play the halftime show

Maura Gordon @Encino62 @NFL show @OzzyOsbourne You say Ozzy is performing during halftime then we don’t get to see him? Next time don’t bother!show @NFL @OzzyOsbourne You say Ozzy is performing during halftime then we don’t get to see him? Next time don’t bother! 💩 show

Chris Bruno @chrisbruno16 Really??? @OzzyOsbourne is playing the halftime show at the @RamsNFL game and you guys are chatty chatting about FOOTBALL??!! No respect for The Prince Of Darkness!! #NFLKickoff2022 🤦🏽‍♀️ Really??? @OzzyOsbourne is playing the halftime show at the @RamsNFL game and you guys are chatty chatting about FOOTBALL??!! No respect for The Prince Of Darkness!! #NFLKickoff2022 🤦🏽‍♀️

However, other fans are fine with the amount of air time given to Osbourne and questioned what the league would have him on:

gquinn16 @gquinn16 Man, running Ozzy Osbourne out there at 73 being held upright by a bracket. Man, running Ozzy Osbourne out there at 73 being held upright by a bracket. https://t.co/Rz7qCXSwzo

Jemele Hill @jemelehill Most NFL move ever to have Ozzy Osbourne performing at halftime Most NFL move ever to have Ozzy Osbourne performing at halftime 😂

He performed two songs during halftime of the season opener. People who were at the SoFi Stadium for the game enjoyed the full performance. However, those watching the game on NBC saw just a few seconds of his performance.

During the NBC broadcast, host Maria Taylor introduced the performance. Osbourne was seen singing the main track of his new album, "Patient Number 9," on stage at the 50-yard line. The cameras then shifted to Taylor and the halftime crew discussing the teams' first-half performances.

So, people watching on NBC could only see about 10 seconds of Osbourne's performance.

His performance at halftime was just the second time the musician has performed in front of a crowd in almost three years. He shocked fans in August by singing a Black Sabbath hit, “Paranoid” with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi in Birmingham, England.

Osbourne previously delayed his final solo tour due to health issues, including his continuing fight with Parkinson’s disease.

NFL and the Super Bowl halftime show

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

The NFL received praise for the Super Bowl halftime show this February that featured rappers Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. It also featured musicians Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. BIige and 50 Cent. The show won three Creative Emmy Awards this month.

It was a tribute to West Coast music as Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg sang their classic 1992 hit song "Nuthin' but a "G" Thang". Snoop also brought back his 1993 hit "Gin and Juice" to the delight of the crowd at the SoFi Stadium. For some fans, it was a throwback. For others it was an introduction to the song.

We'll have to wait to find out if either the NFL or NBC issues an apology to Ozzy Osbourne for cutting his performance short.

