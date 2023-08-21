Daniel Jones enjoyed a breakout year with the New York Giants during the 2022 NFL season, setting new career highs in several categories. He also became a fantasy football asset due to his excellent rushing performance.

The quarterback seems to have taken a huge step forward with new head coach Brian Daboll, brightening his outlook for the upcoming 2023 campaign.

Further helping Jones' projections, the Giants made a major upgrade to their offensive weapons by acquiring Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders. His pass-catchers were one of the weakest groups in the entire NFL last year, so the addition should give Jones a legitimate established target.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many fantasy football fans have apparently noticed the upward trajectory of Jones, as well as the improved offense surrounding him. This has resulted in many fantasy players projecting a huge 2023 season for the Giants quarterback, making him an intriguing mid-round target in drafts.

Here's what some fantasy football players are saying about Jones on NFL Reddit:

Many fantasy football fans pointed out Daniel Jones' connection to Josh Allen. Brian Daboll previously served as the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills before being hired as the head coach of the Giants. It's no coincidence that Daboll utilized Jones' legs in his first year with his new team, as he often did with Allen.

Where did Daniel Jones rank among rushing QBs last year?

Daniel Jones

Quarterbacks who contribute rushing statistics are a luxury in fantasy football. It significantly raises both the floor and ceiling for their fantasy outlook. Many of the most consistently dominant fantasy quarterbacks are elite rushers, such as Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

Daniel Jones' 2023 fantasy outlook is directly impacted by his breakout rushing performance last season. His 708 yards ranked fifth among all quarterbacks last year, while his seven touchdowns ranked third. Just Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields scored more rushing touchdowns than Jones. The Giants' quarterback also ranked fourth in rushing attempts, many of which were by design.

Brian Daboll is well known for designing rushing attempts for his quarterbacks within his offensive schemes. This is excellent news for Jones in fantasy football, clearly suggesting that the 2022 season wasn't a fluke, but a sign of things to come.

Jones' ADP currently ranks him as the QB14 and 110th-ranked player overall in fantasy drafts. He provides excellent value as a mid-round quarterback target, currently available around the 10th round in most fantasy drafts.

Unsure about a trade offer? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

Poll : #2) Can you name the first team to win a Super Bowl with a wildcard playoff berth? (#1 Ans - Deion Sanders) Green Bay Packers Denver Broncos Oakland Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers 196 votes