Derrick Henry remains a dominant force in the Tennessee Titans backfield. It’s hard to imagine how their offense will proceed without him. After an injury-shortened 2021 season, he had 349 carries for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

However, those numbers are far from his 2020 production, wherein he became the eighth member of the elite 2,000-yard club. Aside from gaining 2,027 yards, he led the league with 17 rushing touchdowns. Despite the lower numbers, football fans still consider him a trusted fantasy football option.

Derrick Henry produced even if opponents knew he would get the ball

A Redditor shared Vote The Process’ article, stating:

“Derrick Henry finished last season 2nd in rush yards and TDs while ranking RB4, despite facing the 2nd-most 8-man boxes of any RB and the Titans finishing 8th-worst in scoring. Did he prove he'll produce regardless of his surrounding talent?”

A fellow football fan commented:

“Dudes a beast. He also was without qb1 for some games. Making him even more of a target. I’m drafting him as my rb1 if I have the chance.”

Another Redditor mentioned:

“I think I just need to see it one more year…”

Here are other comments regarding Derrick Henry’s fantasy football value for the 2023 NFL season:

The same article noted that Derrick Henry finished fourth in total fantasy points among running backs. He was also second in rushes for over 20 yards and fourth for carries turned to first downs.

This season, NFL Fantasy projects him to have 277.37 points, sixth among running backs. However, fourth-ranked Josh Jacobs hasn’t signed the franchise tag offered by the Las Vegas Raiders despite leading the league in rushing yards last season.

Christian McCaffrey tops all running backs in projected points with 323.23. Austin Ekeler (314.84), Joe Mixon (291.79) and Rhamondre Stevenson (284) complete the top five.

Henry’s numbers can take a hit if the Titans' offensive line does not improve. Likewise, they might make a subtle shift toward the passing game after signing DeAndre Hopkins to a two-year deal worth up to $32 million.

Is Derrick Henry playing his final year with the Titans?

Henry has no contract extension despite his value to the Tennessee Titans offense. He agreed to a restructured contract last season, clearing $5.2 million in Tennessee’s cap space.

But he is in the final season of the four-year, $50 million contract he signed in 2020. He will earn a $10.5 million base salary and count for $16.3 million against Tennessee’s cap.

Without an extension, he might feel the recent effects of the devalued running back market that affected Jacobs, Saquon Barkley and Jonathan Taylor.