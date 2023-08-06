Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has divided opinions since entering the NFL. Some doubt his quarterback ability, while others think the 2023 season is the year that Fields will make the "leap" and become a far better player.

With training camp now in full swing, teams are dotting their I's and crossing their T's, and for Fields, the hype surrounding him is building and building...but one fan isn't having ANY of it.

Fantasy Football influencer fantasyfootballaz went on an explosive rant about the hype that is currently surrounding Fields for this season, and he made it very clear what he thinks of the Bears quarterback.

WARNING: COARSE LANGUAGE USED BELOW.

Fantasyfootballaz said on his stream:

"Justin Fields f*cking sucks. This guy had two games last year under 100 passing yards, one of which he had 71 passing yards. Justin Fields was sixth highest in bad throw percentage last year. Not only does he throw turnover-worthy passes, but he can barely even throw on-target passes.

"But easily the most overlooked aspect of Justin Fields that he just can't figure out is how to handle pressure in the pocket. Getting D.J. Moore is not going to fix this dogsh*t quarterback. He can't read defense, and he's horribly inaccurate."

So there we have it. He isn't a believer in Justin Fields at all, and we will have to wait and see if he is proven right. But if Fields does show his talent and becomes a far better player this season, you better believe that fans will be coming for fantastfootballaz and demanding a mea culpa.

Will 2023 be the year Justin Fields makes "the leap"?

Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions

It almost has to be...doesn't it? Entering his third year in the NFL, Fields has had a hard time of it, thus far. In his two seasons, he has a record of 5-20, has thrown 4,112 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions.

The Bears have done their part this offseason by giving Fields a true No. 1 receiver in D.J. Moore from the Carolina Panthers. They also added D'Onta Foreman and Robert Tonyan via free agency to further enhance the offense.

Now it is up to Justin Fields to make the most of it. He has Moore, Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis, Cole Kmet, Khalil Herbert, and Chase Claypool, so for some, there are no excuses now.

Whether Fields can take advantage of all these weapons remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, his time is quickly running out for him to make a name for himself in the NFL.