  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Fantasy football managers in shambles": NFL fans react to Christian McCaffrey facing calf issues before 49ers vs Seahawks

"Fantasy football managers in shambles": NFL fans react to Christian McCaffrey facing calf issues before 49ers vs Seahawks

By Nishant
Published Sep 05, 2025 15:40 GMT
NFL: Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

Christian McCaffrey's struggle with his leg issues doesn't seem to end anytime soon. The San Francisco 49ers' running back, who made only four appearances last season in an injury-plagued season, has suffered another blow.

Ad

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, McCaffrey is dealing with a calf issue and was a limited participant on Thursday ahead of the team's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

"More about 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey being added to the injury report with a calf issue, via @nwagoner:," Schefter wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans flocked to the comment section to share their reactions to the disappointing update.

"fantasy football managers in shambles," one user wrote.
Ad
"fans and fantasy managers holding their breath," another commented.
Ad

Some fans showed their concern about Christian McCaffrey's well-being.

"He should have has a light load all camp. He’s getting up there in age," a fan said.
Ad
"Hope it’s just a minor calf tweak 🙏⚡," a user added.
Ad

On the other hand, a few fans criticised the 49ers' running back.

"Will there ever be a time that McCafffrey is not being added to an injury report Seriously. It doesn’t matter if it’s in season, odd season, any season. Dude is always on injury reports," a comment read.
Ad
"It’s time to remove the “star” after mentioning him… comon now," one user said.
Ad

Christian McCaffrey missed the entire 2024 preseason after picking up a calf and Achilles injury in training camp. He was placed on injured reserve in Week 2 and returned in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The RB picked up a PCL injury in his fourth outing and was sidelined for the rest of the season.

The Seahawks will host the 49ers at Lumen Field for their season opener on Sunday.

Kyle Shanahan and George Kittle on Christian McCaffrey's return

The 49ers' head coach, Kyle Shanahan, shared a positive update about Christian McCaffrey's return on Wednesday before the running back was listed as limited.

Ad
"I knew Christian was back just once he told me he was healthy," Shanahan said.
"It's not like we were thinking he wouldn't come back from it, ... He was telling us that early in the offseason, so I felt pretty good about it. Christian's not a liar. So, I didn't think he was. Then we saw him early in OTAs, he looked like the guy we've always known and he's continued that."
Ad

Tight end George Kittle was also hyped about having McCaffrey back on the field with the rest of the team.

"He seems very excited. He's been excited since OTAs," Kittle said. He's been excited since the season ended. So, yes, I'm very, very much looking forward to being able to block for him and run routes next to him again."

The 49ers recorded a disappointing 6-11 season last year after making it to the Super Bowl in the previous season. The franchise would hope to see the three-time Pro Bowler suit up in the 2025 NFL season and lead them to a deep postseason run.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications