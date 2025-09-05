"Fantasy football managers in shambles": NFL fans react to Christian McCaffrey facing calf issues before 49ers vs Seahawks

Christian McCaffrey's struggle with his leg issues doesn't seem to end anytime soon. The San Francisco 49ers' running back, who made only four appearances last season in an injury-plagued season, has suffered another blow.According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, McCaffrey is dealing with a calf issue and was a limited participant on Thursday ahead of the team's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.&quot;More about 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey being added to the injury report with a calf issue, via @nwagoner:,&quot; Schefter wrote.Fans flocked to the comment section to share their reactions to the disappointing update.&quot;fantasy football managers in shambles,&quot; one user wrote.AlphaBull @AlphaWolfPRMRLINK@AdamSchefter @nwagoner fantasy football managers in shambles&quot;fans and fantasy managers holding their breath,&quot; another commented.Buddy Boy Bets @BuddyboybetsLINK@AdamSchefter @nwagoner fans and fantasy managers holding their breathSome fans showed their concern about Christian McCaffrey's well-being.&quot;He should have has a light load all camp. He’s getting up there in age,&quot; a fan said.KILLA¬¬ @Killa11211LINK@AdamSchefter @nwagoner He should have has a light load all camp. He’s getting up there in age&quot;Hope it’s just a minor calf tweak 🙏⚡,&quot; a user added.JR @jrcryptexLINK@AdamSchefter @nwagoner Hope it’s just a minor calf tweak 🙏⚡On the other hand, a few fans criticised the 49ers' running back.&quot;Will there ever be a time that McCafffrey is not being added to an injury report Seriously. It doesn’t matter if it’s in season, odd season, any season. Dude is always on injury reports,&quot; a comment read.PB SPORTS TALK @PBSportstalksLINK@AdamSchefter @nwagoner Will there ever be a time that McCafffrey is not being added to an injury report? Seriously. It doesn’t matter if it’s in season, odd season, any season. Dude is always on injury reports&quot;It’s time to remove the “star” after mentioning him… comon now,&quot; one user said.mike ristich @mikeristichLINK@AdamSchefter @nwagoner It’s time to remove the “star” after mentioning him… comon nowChristian McCaffrey missed the entire 2024 preseason after picking up a calf and Achilles injury in training camp. He was placed on injured reserve in Week 2 and returned in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The RB picked up a PCL injury in his fourth outing and was sidelined for the rest of the season.The Seahawks will host the 49ers at Lumen Field for their season opener on Sunday.Kyle Shanahan and George Kittle on Christian McCaffrey's returnThe 49ers' head coach, Kyle Shanahan, shared a positive update about Christian McCaffrey's return on Wednesday before the running back was listed as limited.&quot;I knew Christian was back just once he told me he was healthy,&quot; Shanahan said. &quot;It's not like we were thinking he wouldn't come back from it, ... He was telling us that early in the offseason, so I felt pretty good about it. Christian's not a liar. So, I didn't think he was. Then we saw him early in OTAs, he looked like the guy we've always known and he's continued that.&quot;Tight end George Kittle was also hyped about having McCaffrey back on the field with the rest of the team.&quot;He seems very excited. He's been excited since OTAs,&quot; Kittle said. He's been excited since the season ended. So, yes, I'm very, very much looking forward to being able to block for him and run routes next to him again.&quot;The 49ers recorded a disappointing 6-11 season last year after making it to the Super Bowl in the previous season. The franchise would hope to see the three-time Pro Bowler suit up in the 2025 NFL season and lead them to a deep postseason run.