Fantasy Football Week 14 IDP rankings: 49ers reign supreme

The fantasy football world's attention will shift to Week 14 after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 to conclude Week 13 of the NFL season. As the fantasy football postseason approaches, those in leagues featuring individual defensive players (IDPs) will need productivity from their defensive stars just as much as they do from their offensive stars.

The Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders will have bye weeks, as they are the final two teams to do so this season. Players such as Jonathan Allen, Budda Baker and Daron Payne will be unavailable in Week 14.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun has been the top individual defensive player in fantasy football this season and once again has a favorable matchup. He will face the run-heavy Cleveland Browns in Week 14.

The San Francisco 49ers duo of linebacker Fred Warner and defensive end Nick Bosa will match up against a struggling Seattle Seahawks team that has lost its past three games. Both have been among the best IDPs in fantasy football this season and should be in line for big games on Sunday.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has been among the best IDPs in fantasy football all season. Despite being banged up, he was still able to record a sack against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. Crosby should be fully healthy coming out of the bye week and will face a Minnesota Vikings offense that has struggled in recent weeks.

Fantasy Football Week 14 IDP rankings

Foyesade Oluokun (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cleveland Browns) T.J. Edwards (Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions) Roquan Smith (Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams) Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks) Zaire Franklin (Indianapolis Colts vs. Cincinnati Bengals) Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings) Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks) Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers) T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots) Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars) Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles) Bobby Okereke (New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers) Robert Spillane (Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings) Danielle Hunter (Minnesota Vikings vs. Las Vegas Raiders) DaRon Bland (Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles) Tremaine Edmunds (Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions) Nick Bolton (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills) Patrick Queen (Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams) Kevin Byard (Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys) Camryn Bynum (Minnesota Vikings vs. Las Vegas Raiders)

