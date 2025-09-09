Fantasy Football Week 2 Buy Low Sell High Trade Targets ft. George Pickens, Tyreek Hill, Tony Pollard

Making trades in fantasy football requires a few things. First, you need a willing party. Fortunately for us, fantasy leagues are filled with players looking to shake things up. Second, we need good assets to trade. Nobody wants your bench players who scored zero points last week. If we’re going to make trades, we’re making fair ones that help our team and make sense with our trade partner.

Ad

Now that Week 1 is behind us, let’s look at some usage stats that can give us a picture of who is being used properly and might be undervalued. Also, who are we already worried about and want to get away from before it’s too late? Let’s make some fake football trades!

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fantasy Football Buy Low Sell High Trade Targets for Week 2

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Buy these players

Ad

Trending

#1 - George Pickens WR (DAL)

His WR 58 finish in Week 1 isn’t sitting well with his owner. But, Pickens is the second passing target in a Dallas offense that is going to lean heavily on the pass. Dak Prescott only dropped back 34 times vs Philly. That number will skyrocket as the season goes on. Buy now while Pickens’ cost is low. His upcoming schedule is juicy with games against the Giants, Bears, and Panthers in his next five. Pickens also has a great fantasy playoff schedule with the Chargers and Commanders in the semi-finals and championship week.

Ad

#2 - Tony Pollard RB (TEN)

I was all over Pollard in draft season, and I’m still high on him. Week 1 was just a case of running into one of the best defenses in the league. Pollard had a very healthy 18 carries for 60 yards on the ground. Not every week is going to be against the Broncos. Pollard has upcoming matchups with the Rams, Colts, and Texans. He’s an ideal RB3/flex play that you’d be smart to get on your roster while his stock is depressed. Pollard handled 89% of the Titans' snaps on Sunday, including 10/13 third downs. That’s a bell cow role. If you can get your hands on him now, do it.

Ad

Trey McBride TE (ARI) – OK, this one might be tough. McBride finished as TE 12 in Week 1, and his owner likely spent a third-round pick on him, but I want you to try to acquire difference-making players every single week. It’s not often that McBride has a “down” week, so when he doesn’t set the world on fire, we can send offers. McBride was still far and away the top target for the Arizona Cardinals. His nine targets were three more than Marvin Harrison Jr.. McBride’s issue has always been scoring touchdowns. He has only had five scores in the past two seasons. Use that nugget to your advantage when trying to get him away from his owner. McBride is a PPR-monster. This Arizona passing offense is concentrated on two players. We want to get the better of the two. McBride is our target this week and every week in trade talks.

Ad

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith WR (PHI) – The Philly pass game wasn’t working in the season opener, and that’s for a few reasons. First, A.J. Brown is recovering from a training camp hamstring injury. He was essentially a decoy all night vs Dallas. Smith ran into a pair of elite corners from the Cowboys and a game script where the Eagles threw just 23 passes. This won’t be the case going forward. The Eagles' schedule is a murderers' row of good teams that will push the birds to throw more in the second half. Next up for the champs are dates with the Chiefs, Rams, and Bucs. Get one of the Eagles WRs at their lowest value of the season. Play off the fact that last year they ran at a historically low rate, and it looks like they could do it again.

Ad

Players to sell

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts - Source: Imagn

#1 - Javonte Williams RB (DAL)

Ad

You didn’t spend a premium pick on Williams and probably didn’t start him in Week 1. Use the fact that everyone watched his two-touchdown performance vs the Eagles to sell high. Williams handled 80% of the Cowboys' running back snaps, but did so with absolutely zero juice. I don’t have faith that Williams holds this role all season. This is about moving an asset you have very little cost sunk into and getting something better in return. Seek a WR2 or TE upgrade.

Ad

#2 - Tyreek Hill WR (MIA)

I’m done with Tyreek and this Miami offense. He’s not explosive anymore. It’s been since Week 1 of 2024 that Hill has created more than 30 yards after the catch. That’s incredible for a player with his speed. He’s also broken zero tackles in that same span. It might be over for Hill, and it’s not looking good for his Dolphins team, who might be the worst in the NFL. Sell him now on name value while you can.

Ad

#3 - Travis Etienne RB (JAX)

Again, a player you didn’t pay much to draft, and now you can hopefully flip for a higher-end asset. I don’t buy Etienne as an every-week top 10 RB. While the utilization was solid, 62% of snaps, there are simply too many mouths to feed, and I fear a hot hand situation will appear. He’s not even playing on third downs. LeQuint Allen, a rookie from Syracuse, handled 8/12 third downs. Get out and sell Etienne as difficult matchups with the Texans, 49ers, and Chiefs loom.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Brian Drake Brian Drake's journey across the fantasy universe began as a writer for Fighting Chance Fantasy. He co-created his own podcast, “The Fantasy Football Hustle” which was nominated for the FSWA podcast of the year in 2022.



He hosted the PFF postgame show on SiriusXM for two years. Brian hosts the “Two-Point Stance” for Fantasy Points. Brian competes annually in the King’s Classic experts draft at the Pro Football HOF.



Brian graduated from Oswego State University after majoring in broadcasting. He lives in Syracuse, NY with his wife and two children where he braces for the yearly letdown his beloved Syracuse Orange will provide. He is a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan and lover of pro wrestling. If you see him out he’ll never say no to a cold IPA. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension