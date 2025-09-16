Fantasy Football Week 3 Buy Low Sell High Trade Targets ft. TreVeyon Henderson, Garrett Wilson, Mark Andrews

It's not time to panic yet in the fantasy football season. Then again, if you are 0-2, it's time to take a good look at your roster. We need to be honest with ourselves and think about the decisions we've made.

Did we go too light at a certain position, and now injuries have forced us to make a move? Has someone underperformed to the point where they need to be dropped down the fantasy depth chart?

Whatever the case, we're going to look at players to trade for and trade away heading into Week 3 of the NFL season.

Week 3 Fantasy Football Buy Low Sell High Trade Targets

New England Patriots Running Back TreVeyon Henderson - Source: Getty

Players to trade for

1] - TreVeyon Henderson (RB), New England Patriots

There's no doubt the Henderson owner is frustrated. Through two weeks, the rookie runner hasn't finished in the top 25 of fantasy RBs. This is a play for teams who are 2-0 and looking to bolster their depth. The Patriots haven't featured Henderson the way fantasy managers might have liked, but it's a young season. While Henderson was third in running back touches on Sunday, he's clearly talented, and the team wants to scheme plays for him in the passing game. Buy low on a talented player who will earn more snaps as the season goes along.

2] - Dak Prescott (QB), Dallas Cowboys

While quarterbacks are dropping like flies around the NFL, Prescott quietly has been a top-10 fantasy player through two weeks. Prescott has attempted 34 and 52 passes in his first two starts. Loaded with an elite receiving duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in Big D, Prescott could lead the league in passing attempts. For our game, that leads to points. The Dallas schedule could yield fantasy points over the next few weeks with matchups against the Bears, Packers, Jets, and Panthers.

3] - Garrett Wilson (WR), New York Jets

New York could be without QB Justin Fields this week due to a concussion, but that will only lower the price of Wilson, who is an absolute stud. Week 2 was forgettable for Wilson with just four catches for 50 yards, but he saw another eight targets to bring his season total to 17. Wilson is the Jets' passing game. He's going to see a massive target share all season. Through two games, Wilson's 34.1% target share is in the top five among all receivers in the league. This might be the cheapest Wilson will be in trades all season.

4] - Rashee Rice (WR), Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs' offense is broken. They desperately need Rice when he returns from his suspension in Week 7. KC is rolling out back-ups and scrubs while Rice is away, and teammate Xavier Worthy is injured. Maybe the Rice owner is struggling and needs someone on his roster who can actually score fantasy points now. Play on their struggles and get Rice for the stretch run.

Players to trade away

Mark Andres, Baltimore Ravens Tight End - Source: Getty

1] - Chase Brown (RB), Cincinnati bengals

Efficiency isn't Brown's forte. In two weeks, his yards per carry were 2.0 and 2.9. Last year, when he finished as PPR RB 10, it was 4.3. Now the Bengals will be without Joe Burrow for at least three months. Enter back-up QB Jake Browning. While serviceable two years ago, it's a major downgrade for the Bengals' offense. Teams can stack the box and dare Browning to throw while clogging running lanes. See what you can get for Brown this week, as his draft price is still fresh in other owners' minds. Don't remind them he finished outside the top 30 at the position this week. Brown should fetch a pair of solid players in return. Maybe think two-for-one to get a back and receiver.

2] - Stefon Diggs (WR), New England Patriots

The veteran receiver doesn't have a top-30 receiving week to this point. I'm not sure when it will come. The Patriots are spreading the ball around to more receivers than I can name in this article. That's not good news for a player like Diggs, who needs volume to come through. Kay'Shon Boutte looks to have surpassed Diggs as the Pats' WR 1. His chemistry with Drake Maye has Diggs owners wondering what to do with their asset. Here's the answer: trade him. I'm not sure there's a big market for Diggs, but he can be an adequate throw-in, as his name value can fool less sharp fantasy players. Hey, sometimes you have to play on people's weaknesses. Do what you can to get Diggs off your roster.

3] - Mark Andrews (TE), Baltimore Ravens

Honestly, just drop him if you can't throw him in a trade. He's worthless at this point. Andrews has just two catches for seven yards on the entire season. He's owned in 96% of Yahoo leagues, and that number is likely to change drastically. Tight end is a position where fantasy players are always searching for an answer. If someone is willing to take Andrews for peanuts at this point, do it. It's bleak for the former Pro Bowler. If his four targets on the year haven't frustrated you to the point of dropping him, the fact that Isaiah Likely is due back soon will push you over the edge. Get out now.

About the author Brian Drake Brian Drake's journey across the fantasy universe began as a writer for Fighting Chance Fantasy. He co-created his own podcast, “The Fantasy Football Hustle” which was nominated for the FSWA podcast of the year in 2022.



He hosted the PFF postgame show on SiriusXM for two years. Brian hosts the “Two-Point Stance” for Fantasy Points. Brian competes annually in the King’s Classic experts draft at the Pro Football HOF.



Brian graduated from Oswego State University after majoring in broadcasting. He lives in Syracuse, NY with his wife and two children where he braces for the yearly letdown his beloved Syracuse Orange will provide. He is a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan and lover of pro wrestling. If you see him out he’ll never say no to a cold IPA. Know More

