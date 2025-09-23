Fantasy Football Week 4 Buy Low Sell High Trade Targets ft. CeeDee Lamb, Brock Bowers, Ja'Marr Chase

Three weeks of NFL football give us a bit of a sample size of our fantasy football rosters. Who is performing like we thought when we drafted them? Maybe you have guys like Ashton Jeanty or Brian Thomas Jr. who aren’t living up to their draft hype, and that’s got you re-thinking your choices.

Ad

While I don’t want fantasy players to jump to rash conclusions and trade away good players, I want you to evaluate situations and learn when to buy low and sell high. That means looking at schedules, usage, and performance. It’s still too early to throw in the towel on players we know are talented. But if you are getting good trade offers, we’d be foolish not to listen.

Ad

Trending

Let’s take a look at players I’m buying and selling in Week 4.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Week 4 Fantasy Football Buy Low Sell High Trade Targets

NFL: SEP 21 Cowboys at Bears - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Buy Low

Ad

1] - Trey Benson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

This is also a waiver wire move for this week. James Conner is likely done for the season, which opens the door for Benson to carry the load for the remainder of the season. Arizona, while it didn’t show last week, actually has a very good offensive line and run game. I’m buying the scheme and Benson, who should get 15 touches weekly. Benson isn’t a zero in the passing game either. He can catch the ball when asked. Arizona’s schedule isn’t great, but for an every-down workhorse, it doesn’t matter. I’m pushing my chips in to get my hands on Benson.

Ad

2] - CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

You might be thinking, didn’t Lamb just get hurt? Yes, he did. That’s why he’s a buy low. He’s going to miss a month, and that doesn’t help anyone. But, if you are a 3-0 team or just have great depth, I’d want to send offers to the Lamb owner and play on his fears of missing a stud receiver for 3-4 games. If you’re deep at receiver, make a play for Lamb, who, after his Week 10 BYE, has potential shootouts with the Eagles, Chiefs, and Lions. This is a play-to-win move.

Ad

3] - Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

I’m not sure if fantasy managers are itching to get rid of a player they likely drafted in round 2, but Bowers has been a major disappointment. Honestly, he’s hurt. It’s not his fault. That said, he’s not living up to the draft capital spent on him. While battling a knee injury, Bowers has finished as the TE 14 and 12 in the past two weeks. There’s nothing wrong with that, but it’s not what we expected. That’s why we’re buying low. Once Bowers is healthy again, he’s going to crush the competition. Get in on Bowers now, before he’s feeling better and starts scoring. He still hasn’t found the end zone yet. I’d be offering deals for Bowers in every league to see if his owner will bite.

Ad

Sell High

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings - Source: Imagn

1] - Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Ad

That’s right, the number one pick in your draft is on the sell high list. Here’s my reasoning: you can get a fortune for him. I’m not telling you to shop him because the Bengals are toast. They got smoked this week, but they’ll have plenty of solid offensive performances with Jake Browning at QB. I’m saying you should dangle Chase to your league and see what he can bring back. Don’t just talk with one other manager. Tell the entire league you’ll field offers. If someone backs up a truck full of value, then maybe we deal. Don’t feel compelled to move him. Only do this if you can get multiple elite players who can start for you immediately. No stash and hope, guys. No one-week wonders. I’m talking about players who will start for you and make your lineup better.

Ad

2] - Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Pelicans

This is more like sell on name value as Kamara currently is RB 18 in PPR scoring. We haven’t seen Kamara post a top-12 week yet, which is concerning. The Saints are running a ton of plays weekly, which should translate into opportunities, but it hasn’t. The reason Kamara isn’t seeing targets like he used to. In Weeks 1 and 3, he only saw four total targets. That’s ridiculous. Blame that on the Kellen Moore offense and poor quarterback play. I don’t trust Kamara to stay healthy at his advanced age either. Outside of Week 2, we haven’t seen Kamara go over 50 yards rushing or 15 yards receiving. Get out now.

Ad

3] - Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

I simply don’t trust Kincaid. The Bills spread the ball around far too much for my liking. In Week 3 alone, the Bills targeted ten different players. That’s absurd. Kincaid led Buffalo with a 5/66/1 line, but I’m not buying it. This is the perfect sell-high player. A position that many in your league struggle with, and a player who is currently in the top-10 at the position. Kincaid isn’t a big yardage guy, as evidenced by no games over 70 yards yet. He’s been propped up by very fluky touchdowns. Perfect time to sell high.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Brian Drake Brian Drake's journey across the fantasy universe began as a writer for Fighting Chance Fantasy. He co-created his own podcast, “The Fantasy Football Hustle” which was nominated for the FSWA podcast of the year in 2022.



He hosted the PFF postgame show on SiriusXM for two years. Brian hosts the “Two-Point Stance” for Fantasy Points. Brian competes annually in the King’s Classic experts draft at the Pro Football HOF.



Brian graduated from Oswego State University after majoring in broadcasting. He lives in Syracuse, NY with his wife and two children where he braces for the yearly letdown his beloved Syracuse Orange will provide. He is a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan and lover of pro wrestling. If you see him out he’ll never say no to a cold IPA. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension