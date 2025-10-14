Fantasy Football Week 7 Buy Low Sell High Trade Targets ft. Javonte Williams, Harold Fannin Jr., Ashton Jeanty and more

The word of the day in fantasy football is injury. Every week, a seemingly endless wave of breaks and bruises sweeps over our fantasy lineups. This past week alone, we saw the injury bug claim Puka Nacua, Calvin Ridley, Emeka Egbuka, and Garrett Wilson, to name a few.

Couple that with the list of players already on the shelf, and we're left looking at holes in our lineups that need to be filled quickly so our seasons don't spiral out of control. Week 7 sees just two teams on BYE, Buffalo and Baltimore. Those squads carry several fantasy starters we'll have to account for in our starting lineups.

So what are we to do? Should we cry about injuries and stomp around like a child? Of course not. We're going to do whatever savvy fantasy manager does in these situations - make trades!

There are teams in your leagues struggling to get wins. Maybe you're one of them. Instead of standing pat and losing more games, why don't we take a chance and make some moves? I'm not saying make trades for the sake of it, but by being smart and looking at situations we want to avoid, we can move off of players who are underperforming.

The biggest issue facing many fantasy rosters is players tied to bad quarterbacks and offensive systems. I'm looking at places like Houston, Tennessee, Cleveland, New York Jets, and New Orleans. These horrific offenses aren't going to produce weekly fantasy points that are propelling you to victory.

So let's make a change. Let's target teams with above-average offensive lines and quality quarterback play. Those are spots that will churn out fantasy production. Here are my Week 7 players to buy low and sell high.

Buy:

Javonte Williams (RB) DAL - This is exactly what we mean when we talk about buying the dip. Williams has been fantastic this season. He has three top-6 finishes through six weeks. Last week against the Panthers, he only rushed for 2.2 yards per carry.

That added up to 29 rushing yards and a finish outside the top-20 at the running back position. This is when you buy. I'm not sure if the Williams owner will want to move on from him, but it's worth a conversation. Note that the Cowboys' schedule upcoming has Denver in Week 8 and a BYE in Week 10.

The good news for Williams is that there is no competition behind him. Miles Sanders is out for the season, and rookie Jaydon Blue can't get out of his own way. If my team were struggling at running back, I'd be looking to acquire a bellcow like Williams, who is not only a bruising runner, but saw eight targets last Sunday. A true every-down workhorse we can ride to the playoffs.

Harold Fannin (TE) CLE - He might actually be someone you can add off the waiver wire. He's owned in less than 20% of Yahoo leagues. Either way, he's a player to add. David Njoku, his running mate at tight end, was injured on Sunday and will miss time.

That opens the door for Fannin to see a massive target share from fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel in this Browns offense. Fannin caught seven of ten targets on Sunday for 81 yards. It's really simple, Gabriel doesn't push the ball down the field. Fannin lives in the short area and dominates touches.

For you folks dying at tight end, this is a slam dunk play. Fannin ran routes on 78% of Browns dropbacks. That turned into a 21% target share. This is an explosion spot for the tight end needy players out there.

Chris Olave (WR) NO - I understand the Saints stink. A 1-5 team is never one we want to target. But Olave is an outlier. His target share in this Kellen Moore offense is an insane 38%. He's on the field for nearly every play and has only once this season had a game with fewer than 10 targets.

Rumors swirl that Olave could be traded as well. We'll see on that front, but for fantasy, there is a player ready to explode, and he can be had for less than his actual value. The biggest issue with Olave is the fact that he has just one touchdown. That's contributed to his lackluster finishes on a weekly basis.

Week 6 saw Olave score 15.8 PPR points, his season high. The Saints offense isn't great by any means, but I'm buying a player with this target volume, and you should too.

Sell:

Ashton Jeanty (RB) LV - Sell a player coming off three straight top 15 weeks, including Week 4 when he was the top RB in fantasy? Yes. That's exactly what I'm saying. Jeanty is a talented back, there's no question. But his team stinks around him, and his upcoming schedule is brutal.

Five of Jeanty's final eight games are against teams that rank in the top 10 against the run. In the fantasy playoffs, he faces the Eagles and Texans on the road before a Week 17 date with the Giants. The real issue here is the Raiders' offensive line. Losing their best player, tackle Kolton Miller, is a buzzkill.

This is an opportunity to cash in at the highest level on a player that everyone in your league will covet. Don't just give Jeanty away. He's seeing incredible usage. Over the last three weeks, Jeanty has had at least 20 touches in every contest. That's elite. Make sure you're getting top-shelf returns for the Raiders' rookie.

Rico Dowdle (RB) CAR - The number one running back two weeks in a row, and I'm telling you to sell, again, yes. I love "Uncle" Rico. He's someone who is seizing an opportunity, and we can all respect that. Now it's time for us to profit from it. When Chuba Hubbard returns, I doubt we see either back racking up 30 rushing attempts.

This has a split backfield written all over it. Not to say one or the other can't still produce, but it won't be one man's sole job. For that, I'm selling. You likely picked up Dowdle off the waiver wire for free in Week 5 when he was announced as the starter, so there isn't much invested on your end. See what he can fetch you if you're starving at wide receiver or tight end.

This is making the waiver wire work for you and moving a player who has likely seen his peak performance to upgrade your roster elsewhere.

Matthew Golden (WR) GB - The Packers spent a first-round pick on Golden in April's draft. Instead of becoming the alpha receiver we hoped for, he's just another guy in a crowded Packers wideout group.

Week 6 finally saw Golden deliver a top-25 PPR week, but the targets and snaps aren't what we need if we're planning for a fantasy championship. Golden ran 68% of the routes on Sunday, seven fewer in total than Romeo Doubs. Add in Christian Watson returning soon from injury, and you've got another mouth to feed on a team that already doesn't throw the ball enough.

The Packers rank 30th in dropbacks. I'm not looking to invest in a run- first offense that spreads the ball around. I want my receivers to be in pass-heavy attacks with concentrated options.

About the author Brian Drake Brian Drake's journey across the fantasy universe began as a writer for Fighting Chance Fantasy. He co-created his own podcast, “The Fantasy Football Hustle” which was nominated for the FSWA podcast of the year in 2022.



He hosted the PFF postgame show on SiriusXM for two years. Brian hosts the “Two-Point Stance” for Fantasy Points. Brian competes annually in the King’s Classic experts draft at the Pro Football HOF.



Brian graduated from Oswego State University after majoring in broadcasting. He lives in Syracuse, NY with his wife and two children where he braces for the yearly letdown his beloved Syracuse Orange will provide. He is a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan and lover of pro wrestling. If you see him out he’ll never say no to a cold IPA. Know More

