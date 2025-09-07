"Fantasy managers not gonna be ok": NFL fans react as Cardinals add Kyler Murray on injury report ahead of Week 1 game

  • home icon
By Nishant
Published Sep 07, 2025 15:14 GMT
Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn
Kyler Murray just suffered a minor setback ahead of the Arizona Cardinals' season opener against the New Orleans Saints. The quarterback is suffering from an illness ahead of the Week 1 clash at Caesars Superdome on Sunday.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the illness is unlikely to affect Murray's participation in the fixture.

"Cardinals are adding QB Kyler Murray to the injury report this morning due to an illness, but he’ll have no game-status designation and he will start vs. the Saints," Schefter wrote.
Fans flocked to the comment section to share their reaction to the news.

"Fantasy managers not gonna be ok," a user wrote.
"Me (changing my Survivor pick):" another commented with a GIF.
"Oh come on i just placed a bet on him," read another comment.

Some fans gave a whole new perspective to the situation.

"They are only doing it because if the Saints do win they will have some type of excuse…," one fan said.
"So what is this for? As an excuse if he plays bad against the Saints?" another said.
A few fans joked that the quarterback was playing video games till late.

"His lame ass not injured. He just played call of duty till 5am. my parlay cooked💔," a user said.
The Cardinals posted a clip of Kyler Murray arriving at the stadium shortly after the news of his addition to the injury report came out. All things point to Arizona's QB starting against the Saints on Sunday. Only time will tell how much the sudden illness is going to affect the two-time Pro Bowler.

Kyler Murray shares his feelings about the Cardinals' rivalry uniform

The Cardinals will make their Rivalry uniform debut on September 25 against the Seattle Seahawks. Kyler Murray was part of the promotional shoot and is in love with the design.

"Probably the best jerseys I've seen us wear," Murray said. "I like our (current) uniforms, but I think these turned out well, especially with the ultimate shock that these were happening. I guess I was out of the loop, but they turned out perfect.
"We look great all the time, but it gives us another look to look good in. And it's for the NFL Rivals deal, which I think is going to be super cool for the fans to experience."

The Cardinals' rivalry uniform features a state outline, desert imagery, metallic accents and muted tones to highlight Arizona's copper-mining roots and the helmet has a sand texture.

