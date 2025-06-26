"He's a frustrating player": John Middlekauff gives his verdict on Kyler Murray's Arizona future while critiquing QB's inconsistency

Kyler Murray’s roller-coaster ride in Arizona may be nearing its end, and former NFL scout John Middlekauff isn’t surprised. On Wednesday's episode of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Middlekauff talked about the Cardinals quarterback.

"You could put a highlight tape together, just 10-20 plays of Kyler Murray, he's as good as anyone in the league," Middlekauff said (Timestamp: 05:50). "But when you watch him over the course of a game, over the course of a month, he leaves a leaves a lot to be done."

Murray’s dual-threat talent is undeniable. He has speed, a cannon for an arm and can make exciting plays. But Middlekauff called out his inconsistency and lack of late-game dominance.

“Can he slice and dice the good teams when it matters most? I don’t see it happening,” Middlekauff said.

The 5-foot-10 quarterback signed a massive extension in 2022, one that became a blueprint for future quarterback contracts. However, the Cardinals reportedly maneuvered hard to avoid a fully guaranteed deal, signaling doubts even then.

With Arizona entering another rebuild phase, Murray’s days seem numbered.

“I would expect Kyler Murray in 2026 to be in a new home,” Middlekauff added.

The next question that beckons isn’t just whether Murray leaves, it's where the Cardinals quarterback will land next.

Kyler Murray projected to be Aaron Rodgers' successor in Pittsburgh

Kyler Murray may head to Steel City to play for the black and gold. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor floated the idea of Murray becoming Aaron Rodgers’ successor in Pittsburgh once the veteran hangs up his cleats.

Rodgers is on a one-year deal through 2025 and has already hinted at retirement rumors on The Pat McAfee Show. The Steelers may be eyeing their next big swing at quarterback. Murray, the former No. 1 pick, still has two years and a club option after 2025.

However, the cap hits are massive: $53.2 million and $43.5 million. Pryor believes those numbers “could be massaged and restructured,” making a trade viable.

Rodgers’ retirement is only a matter of time. And while some fans want the next big thing, others worry Murray would become a bridge for the Steelers to land their franchise quarterback.

