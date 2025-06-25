Leaked NFL owners' texts expose collusion to suppress QB guarantees after Kyler Murray’s $230,500,000 contract extension with Cardinals 

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray with the first pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He has been their starting quarterback since and is gearing up for his seventh campaign with the team.

In July 2024, Kyler Murray signed his first contract extension with the Cardinals. He agreed to a five-year deal worth $230.5 million with $160 million in guaranteed money. However, texts from NFL owners after Murray's deal were obtained by analyst Pablo Torre, who leaked them during an episode of his podcast.

Kyle Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt, wanted the quarterback to be given the same fully guaranteed contract as the Browns gave Deshaun Watson. However, according to leaked documents obtained by Palo Torre, the Cardinals had a different plan of action in mind.

"In March 2022, after Deshaun's contact was fully guaranteed, Kyler's agent Erik Burkhardt, sent a new proposal to the Arizona Cardinals," said Torre. "According to the document, 'a fully guaranteed contract was very important to both him and Mr. Murray. Mr. Burkhardt believed Mr. Murray was more deserving than Mr. Watson.'

"But after the contract news and before the March 2022 owners meeting... The owner of the Cardinals, Michael Bidwill, he shows up in the story. Cause he already texted his (former) GM about Kyler's contract saying, 'We are going to load up this contract with so many incentives to earn the real money.'"

After the Cardinals successfully signed Kyler Murray, the document also revealed Bidwill's exchange with other NFL owners. Chargers owner Dean Spanos congratulated Bidwill on retaining their quarterback. He responded by stating:

"Thanks Deno! These QB deals are getting expensive but we limited the fully guaranteed money and have some pretty good language. Thankfully, we have a QB that's worth paying."

Bidwill and Spanos then had a conversation about the Browns' mistake of paying Deshaun Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million deal. These documents also expose collusion among NFL owners to suppress fully guaranteed contracts.

Last year, a closed-door hearing on these allegations was attended by NFL owners and quarterbacks Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson and commissioner Roger Goodell.

Colin Cowherd urges the Cardinals to move on from Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray led the team to an 8-9 record last season. The Cardinals finished third in the NFC West and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

In January, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd shared his true feelings about Murray. According to him, it is time for the team to move on from him as their QB1.

"I think Arizona is going to have a discussion to see if they can move him," Cowherd said on his show. "I think this year you can get a number one from Garrett Wilson, the Jets. Why? It's a bad draft, a really weak draft. Last year, you're not getting much. Next year, you may not get much. In this draft? I think you can get a number one."

Despite Cowherd's warning, the Cardinals are putting their faith in Murray. They did not select a quarterback in this year's draft and instead focused on improving their defensive room.

