"Fascist moron" - Tucker Carlson slams Commanders HC Ron Rivera, labels him Maoist for fining defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio

FOX News' Tucker Carlson slammed Washington Commanders' head coach Ron Rivera for fining defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio $100,000 following his comments stating that the U.S. Capitol insurrection on January 6th was a dust-up.

The host criticized Rivera's decision to fine Del Rio on his show Tucker Carlson Tonight, saying:

“Oh, he thought he had a right to respectfully express himself in the land of the free. But it turns out, no. Just hours ago the coach of the Washington Commanders, a fascist moron called Ron Rivera, announced that Jack Del Rio has no right to talk and he’s being fined $100,000 for doing it.”

Carlson also attacked the veteran head coach for claiming that "lives were lost" during the insurrection, calling it a lie. The Fox News host said:

“If you can think of a line more filled with cant dishonesty and propaganda than that, send us text and tell us what it is because we can’t. That’s just flat-out Maoist.”

Why Ron Rivera fined Jack Del Rio

Last Monday, the Commanders' defensive coordinator voiced his opinion about the January 6th insurrection hearings, writing:

"Would love to understand "the whole story" about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is ??? #CommonSense"

On Wednesday, the former Las Vegas Raiders head coach doubled down on his comments during a press session and compared the insurrection to the George Floyd murder protests. He said:

"Businesses are being burned down, no problem... and then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down... and we're gonna make that a major deal."

His comments prompted Commanders head coach Ron Rivera to levy a $100,000 fine on his team's defensive coordinator. He also released a statement addressing the situation via the team's social media account, which read:

"[Del Rio's] comments do not reflect the organization's views and are extremely hurtful to our great community here in the DMV [D.C.-Maryland-Virginia]. As we saw last night in the hearings, what happened on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 was an act of domestic terrorism. A group of citizens attempted to overturn the results of a free and fair election, and as a result lives were lost and the Capitol building was damaged."

He apologized for his comments on Twitter, writing:

The defensive coordinator has since deleted his Twitter profile.

