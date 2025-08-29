"Fastest end of a Bears season ever?" - Dave Portnoy brutally roasts Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson after Packers trade for Micah Parsons 

The Chicago Bears have been hoping that Ben Johnson will salvage Caleb Williams' career and return them to the playoffs. However, a major move by a divisional rival may have ended such hopes before an official snap has even been played.

On Thursday, the Green Bay Packers acquired superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, greatly bolstering their defensive line. And Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy had strong thoughts about it:

Dave Portnoy @stoolpresidente Fastest end of a Bears season ever?

The Chicago Tribune's Brad Briggs had more insight into what kind of defense Williams and Johnson will face. According to him, the Bears will face eleven of the eighteen players who had at least nine sacks last season.

Parsons and Minnesota Vikings duo Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel (the latter not mentioned in the post below) account for four of those matchups, while the entire AFC North has at least one representative (the Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett is also not listed):

Brad Biggs @BradBiggs 18 players had 9 or more sacks last season. #Bears will face half of them this season. Trey Hendrickson 17.5 Kyle Van Noy 12.5 Jonathan Greenard 12 Micah Parsons 12 TJ Watt 11.5 Dante Fowler 10.5 Odafe Oweh 10 Nick Bosa 9 Dexter Lawrence 9 They get Greenard &amp; Parsons twice now

Bears should celebrate Kenny Clark's departure from Packers in Micah Parsons trade - insider

The one solace that the Bears can take from the Packers-Cowboys trade is that it took another menacing defender out of their division - veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark. At least, that is what Sports Illuatrated's Gene Chamberlain would like fans to insist on.

The three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle was part of the package that the Packers gave up for Micah Parsons; and for the veteran insider, that is good news for a team that struggled to produce rushing gains against a top interior defender:

"It's easy to see why the Cowboys would want Clark. Matt Eberflus is Cowboys defensive coordinator and got to see Clark rip apart his offensive line every time the Packers played the Bears. ...Clark spent more time in the Bears' backfield than Bears running backs and (former QB Justin) Fields."

The numbers prove that theory, as Clark had 44 tackles (eight of them for loss), 5.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and a recovery - "extreme output" for an IDL, as Chamberlain puts it.

With him gone, there is hope within Bears fans that the Packers will be weaker against their team's run game, which is bannered by one-time Pro Bowler D'Andre Swift, who had 959 yards and six touchdowns on a career-high 253 carries last year.

