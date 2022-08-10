Father of former Chicago Bears TE tragically killed after being hit by a train

The father of former Chicago Bears tight end Scott 'Scooter' Harrington has been tragically killed. Scott Harrington Sr. passed after being struck by a train, in what has been ruled a suicide by the state medical examiner.

Harrington was killed on August 3 at the age of 59. He was laid to rest during a service at St. Catherine of Sienna in Greenwich, Connecticut. Harrington's obituary spoke glowingly of his love of football. It read:

"He was a graduate of Boston College where he played football and was captain of the 1985 Cotton Bowl team. Scott's love of sports set the foundation for giving back to the Greenwich community. What started as coaching his two boys in football quickly escalated into coaching most of the football players in Old Greenwich and Riverside. Scott could be found every fall for the past 15 years on the sidelines with the Putnam Generals. His coaching style embodied a quick wit and a passion for teaching kids to do things the right way."

It continued:

"He eventually became President of the Generals and served many years on the board of the GYFL. He also served on the board of the Greenwich Old Timers Association and the Cardinal Quarterback Club at Greenwich High School. He truly demonstrated his love for the entire Greenwich community through countless hours and unwavering dedication."

Scott Sr. is survived by his wife Kathy and sons John 'Jack' and Scott Jr. 'Scooter'.

Who is former Bears tight end 'Scooter' Harrington?

'Scooter' Harrington (C) stands with Stanford Cardinals football coach John Marinelli (L)

Scott 'Scooter' Harrington was an undrafted free agent when he signed for the Chicago Bears following the 2021 NFL Draft. Harrington is a 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end who spent five seasons at Stanford. Throughout his career, he has played 42 games, recording 17 receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Harrington's time with the Chicago Bears was short as he was waived by the team in September of that year, just prior to the start of the season. As of yet, 'Scooter' hasn't managed to catch on with another team.

Coming out of high school, the former Bears tight end was the number one ranked recruit in the state of Connecticut. Harrington decided to stay in his home state, becoming a Stanford Cardinal, before landing in Chicago with the Bears.

