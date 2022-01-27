"May have seen the last of him in Green Bay” - Brett Favre believes Aaron Rodgers will not return as a Packer

Aaron Rodgers and his playing future will dominate the NFL offseason. The reigning NFL MVP is facing the most important decision of his football life, whether to continue as a Packer, to retire, or to find a new team to play for.

Former Packer and Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre was a guest on "The Opening Kickoff" with Mark Heim and Lee Shirvanian on Tuesday. The 52-year-old gave his thoughts on what the future holds for the current Packers quarterback, saying that he believes Rodgers will not be a Packer come next season. Favre also added that it is not uncommon for players to move teams after a long career with them.

“I think we may have seen the last of Aaron in Green Bay, I don’t know that for certain but its just a gut (feeling). You know, he may try his hand somewhere else,” Favre said.

“Nowadays," Favre continued, "guys play a lengthy career with a team and move on. Obviously, Brady has made it famous, Joe Montana was the first to do it, Peyton Manning has done it, so it’s not uncommon for guys to switch teams after a long, productive career."

Having been through the same thing during his playing career with the Packers, Favre offered some advice to Rodgers if Green Bay's No. 12 is indeed thinking about playing for another team.

"My advice would be if your gut is telling you, I wanna try my hand somewhere else, it’s kinda gotten stale here or stagnant or numb, whatever the feeling is, go give it a try. I think sometimes its reinvigorating," Favre suggested.

What does Aaron Rodgers' future hold?

Where will Rodgers play next season, if at all?

The reigning NFL MVP stated that he will make his decision before the NFL's free agency period starts on March 16. In another key indicator, the 38-year-old said that other players such as Davante Adams, who is likely to be franchise tagged, deserve to know what his plans are going forward.

2021 stats:
4,115 passing yards
37 passing touchdowns
Just 4 interceptions thrown
69.3 QBR (best in NFL)
Will Aaron Rodgers be back in 2022?

After stating during training camp that he was uncertain about whether he would play this season or retire, Rodgers has produced yet another season of sensational football. Throwing for over 4,000 yards and 37 touchdowns to just four interceptions has made him the favorite for this season's MVP award.

The reigning MVP led the Packers to the No. 1 seed in the NFC before the team was bundled out by the San Francisco 49ers thanks to a game-winning Robbie Gould field goal as time expired.

The entire NFL community is waiting to see what Rodgers does with his career. His form certainly warrants another season, but whether that is what he wants, too, remains to be seen.

