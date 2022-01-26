Aaron Rodgers reveals when he plans to make huge decision regarding his future 

Aaron Rodgers has endured what can only be described as a turbulent year. From the noise of him being 50-50 on playing or retiring to his COVID vaccination status all the way to his playoff loss, it has been a tough season for Green Bay's No. 12.

With the Packers' season now over, thanks to Robbie Gould's game-winning field goal as the clock hit triple zeros, attention now turns to Rodgers and what is next for him.

The entire NFL community is waiting to see what the 38-year-old is going to do. The man himself did state that he wants to get it sorted before free agency starts on March 16.

“To stretch it out past free agency would be disrespectful to the organization… and that 100 percent will not happen," Rodgers said, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Davante Adams franchise tag to play big role in Aaron Rodgers' future

The date for teams to place franchise tags on their players is March 8. So if the Packers were looking at placing that tag on superstar Davante Adams, the decision could impact what their star quarterback does going forward.

With Green Bay a mammoth $50,289,482 over the salary cap for next season, some harsh decisions are going to have to be made.

Rodgers has stated that he will decide on his future before free agency starts in under two months, but what the organization does with the quarterback's most trusted target in Adams will be vital.

Adams was a star all season, catching 123 balls for 1,553 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns as he and the reigning MVP remained on a different wavelength to any other quarterback-receiver duo in 2021.

Many have thought that the duo's futures are tied together, and wherever No. 12 goes, Adams will follow, similar to Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. If the Packers do indeed place the franchise tag on Adams, it could make Rodgers stick around.

There is clearly a lot to play out over the next couple of months, with Green Bay having to work out numerous things like players' futures, their salary cap, and if players move on, how do they entice others to come to the organization with little to no money to spend?

The good thing for Packers fans is that they will not have to wait long to find out who their starting quarterback will be in 2022, but one thing is for certain: the entire NFL community is in the dark over what is about to take place in Green Bay.

Edited by Piyush Bisht