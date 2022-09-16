"Favre has been exposed by text messages more times than he retired" - Redditors ridicule Brett Favre for allegedly stealing funds for selfish move

Brett Favre has been in trouble several times in his public life as an NFL star during and after his career. He also has a funny way of always involving an inappropriate exchange of text messages in his transgressions.

First, there were his explicit messages sent to Jets host Jennifer Sterger during Favre's one-year stint in the Big Apple/Garden State. Sterger was a #MeToo victim seven years before the movement became mainstream due to Favre sending inappropriate pictures of his body to the former on-field commentator.

Sterger explained in a series of tweets how anytime Brett Favre returns to the news cycle, she has to relive the incident all over again:

“Days like today are always tough. I want to act like my life isn’t still drastically impacted by another person’s treatment of me, but that would be a lie. To think my legacy and everything anyone knows of me...can be summed down to the title of ‘The Brett Favre Girl,’ is not only disgusting, but disheartening."

“And every time sports has a #MeToo moment, I’m always somehow the Go-To expert. But what we haven’t addressed is this weird hero culture we have created around pro athletes that somehow grants them immunity to consequences…”

Favre is now dealing with the aftermath of having text messages made public that don't target a single person, but instead taxpayers all across the state of Mississippi. Text messages were released related to a civil lawsuit regarding misspent welfare funds in Mississippi. The messages showed that former Gov. Phil Bryant helped Favre obtain funds to build a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi.

"Just left Brett Farve (sic). Can we help him with his project," was the message Bryant composed for the founder of the nonprofit Mississippi Community Education Center, Nancy New, in July 2019. "We should meet soon to see how I can make sure we keep your projects on course."

NFL fans are not letting Brett Favre get off easy for being a multi-millionaire athlete trying to swindle taxpayers for a new athletic facility for his alma mater.

Let's hope the state of Mississippi figures out their Brett Favre problem but gets to their water issue in Jackson first.

