FedEx opts out of Washington Commanders Stadium deal after team invests $75,000,000 in updates: Report

There has been a lot of change going on for the Washington Commanders this offseason regarding players and coaches. As if that was not enough, they have more uncertainty coming their way.

FedEx has reportedly opted out of having the Commanders' stadium named after the company. As per Pro Football Talk, FedEx won't stump up the $75 million a year to have their name on the Washington stadium.

On top of that, under the ownership of Josh Harris, the Commanders' stadium will be undergoing some much-needed investment.

Washington's stadium has long been a blight on the NFL, according to fans, as it isn't the most hospitable place to watch a football game. Well, according to the DcNewsNow report, we can expect that to change drastically over the coming months.

This feels like a long time coming for Washington, as the team has been in the doldrums of the NFL landscape for a while now.

With new ownership, a new general manager, and head coach, coupled with the stadium investment and the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, times are changing in the nation's capital, and finally, for the better.

Commanders face defining offseason

Washington Commanders Introduce Dan Quinn As New Head Coach During Press Conference

There is a new regime in Washington, and over the next couple of months, decisions will be made that will directly impact the franchise's future.

Josh Harris has already got deals over the line for Adam Peters and Dan Quinn, as having a good general manager and head coach is crucial in today's NFL.

Then we get to personnel.

Washington hold the No. 2 overall pick, one that many believe they will use for a quarterback. While Caleb Williams is linked to the Chicago Bears, Washington could still land a franchise quarterback, with the likes of Jaylen Daniels and Drake Maye likely to go inside the top five.

Given how the franchise has performed over the last decade, it finally has a path out of mediocrity, and the first step is selecting the right quarterback.