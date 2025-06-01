"Feel bad for him" - NFL fans react as Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Lenee seemingly refuses to kiss him at their wedding

On May 24, Travis Hunter married Leanna Lenee in a lavish ceremony at The Barn at Faith Farms in Athens, Tennessee. However, during the wedding, a short moment between the bride and groom caught a lot of attention online.

When the Jaguars' rookie tried to kiss Leanna during the ceremony, she suddenly pulled away. A video capturing this moment went viral on X.

According to the Daily Mail, days later, experts who read lips said Travis seemed to say,

“Kiss me now, babe."

But Leanna shook her head and said,

“Not now, we’re gonna make love all night.”

Travis smiled and said, “Yeah."

Once the report spread on X, many NFL fans didn’t feel the same.

One wrote:

"Feel bad for him."

Another comment was hard-hitting. It read:

"Imagine the honeymoon night? "Not now" for sex, "I don't feel well." He's cooked worse than the Knicks were tonight."

A third fan wrote:

"Run Travis Run. ………."

More NFL fans joined in.

Moreover, Hunter’s wife, Lenee, also faced backlash over a dollar sign ($) tattoo on her ring finger.

Interestingly, Travis Hunter is happy to marry his longtime girlfriend. So much so that he presented Lenee a black Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Brabus 800 as a wedding gift.

Cam Newton defended Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee

On May 29, Cam Newton defended Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee. On his podcast, "4th & 1," Newton said it wasn’t fair to be so hard on Leanna. He stated,

"She has been a punching bag, and it’s unfortunate. But guess what, baby, who’s laughing now?"

Newton also mentioned that Travis has done everything the right way. He praised Travis for being loyal and strong, even with all the criticism.

Hunter and Lenee first got in touch in 2022 when Travis slid into her DMs. However, she didn’t reply for two months because he was seeing someone else.

After they started talking, their relationship grew. In March 2022, they shared photos from a trip to Hawaii, officially announcing their relationship on Instagram.

By February 2023, Leanna shared a sweet message for their first anniversary.

In February 2024, Travis asked Leanna to marry him while they were in Puerto Rico, and she said yes.

Their relationship faced public scrutiny, especially after Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy, when some fans criticized Lenee for not reacting enthusiastically enough.

