“Feel like you're a little bit of an impostor” - Steve Young opens up on being neighbors with Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Jobs

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young discussed living near some of the world's most renowned entrepreneurs. The former NFL star once lived in the Silicon Valley.

Ad

While living in Palo Alto, California, Young's neighbors included founders of some of the world's biggest companies. Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, were all his neighbors.

Young discussed his neighbors in his interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. In an episode released on February 6, Young reflected on how living among entrepreneurs made him feel like an "imposter" as an athlete. He said (via AOL):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Everywhere you went, you were around people that were transforming the world. And so as a player, as an athlete, you always feel like you're a little bit of an impostor in that world because I don't have a product. I don't have this great idea. I just go play a game."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Following his retirement from the NFL, Steve Young is now also active in the broadcast industry. He appears in ESPN's weekly coverage.

Steve Young reflects on celebrating Halloween with neighbors in Palo Alto

In the recent episode of "In Depth with Graham Bensinger," Steve Young reflected on celebrating Halloween with his neighbors. He mentioned that Mark Zuckerberg. the Meta CEO, used to give out "giant Nestlé Crunch bars."

Ad

Speaking about Zuckerberg, Young said (via AOL):

"He used to give out huge, giant Nestlé Crunch bars. You're like, 'Bro, why are you making me look bad? Quit trying to shame me.' This is, like, neighbor shame."

The NFL star also reflected on the Halloween celebration in that area, saying:

"This whole block shuts down. It's a block party, and thousands of people come from all over the peninsula, and really all over Northern California, to be in these four, five blocks."

Ad

Palo Alto, located in northwestern California, was incorporated by Stanford University founders Leland and his wife, Jane Stanford.

The area is best known for having a large number of tech companies' headquarters such as Apple, Google, Tesla, PayPal, Pinterest and other renowned companies are located in the area.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's the difference between a restricted and an unrestricted free agent in the NFL? Breaking down contract stipulations