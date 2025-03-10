“Feels like yesterday” - Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna celebrates one-year wedding anniversary with 49ers QB

Brock Purdy's wife, Jenna, celebrated their first anniversary by sharing some sweet pictures on her Instagram account. The couple tied the knot on March 9, 2024, and this Sunday, they celebrated their first anniversary.

Brock Purdy's wife, who enjoys around 112K followers on her Instagram account, actively shares pictures with her husband. She often even attends his games to support him during the season.

On Sunday, taking to her Instagram account, Jenna Purdy shared several pictures on social media, celebrating the big day. She posted an adorable snap of their wedding day from last year, walking down the aisle hand in hand. Jenna stunned in a glamorous and beautiful bridal gown, while Brock Purdy styled a black suit pant with a white shirt for his wedding.

Along with the beautiful pictures, Jenna wrote an emotional three-word message with a hand-heart emoji:

"Feels like yesterday," Jenna wrote.

Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna's Instagram story/@jennapurdyy

In another Instagram story, Jenna Purdy posted a picture of her kissing her husband. She posted a collage of two pictures of them clicking a selfie. She wore a pink shirt, while Purdy donned a brown jacket, seemingly enjoying a vacation on a cruise ship.

"Calling you my husband for 1 year," she wrote in the IG caption.

Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna's Instagram story/@jennapurdyy

Brock Purdy and Jenna got married in a beautiful wedding ceremony held in Des Moines, Iowa in 2024.

Brock Purdy shares an emotional message for his wife Jenna on their first anniversary

Not only Jenna, but even the 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy also celebrated his first anniversary by sharing pictures on his Instagram handle. Purdy, who enjoys around 1.3 million followers on his Instagram handle, posted a few pictures of his wife and them together, celebrating the beautiful day.

On Sunday, he posted a picture of his wife in an elegant white top with jeans, posing by the waterside in an exotic location with a beautiful sunset behind. Along with the picture, the NFL star wrote:

"1 year of marriage with my beautiful wife ❤️."

Still from Brock Purdy's Instagram story/@brock.purdy13

Purdy posted another picture of his wife along with the caption:

"Wouldn't be able to do this thing without you, girl!!"

Still from Brock Purdy's Instagram story/@brock.purdy13

In the second snap posted by Purdy, Jenna was standing under a big white arch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He also shared a picture of their wedding from last year.

"You and me forever. I love you @jennapurdyy," Purdy wrote on IG.

Still from Brock Purdy's Instagram story/@brock.purdy13

Brock Purdy is celebrating his anniversary during the NFL offseason while there have been reports that his team, the 49ers, might offer him an extended contract worth around $50 million.

