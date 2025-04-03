Felix Anudike-Uzomah reveals Chiefs' needs ahead of NFL Draft 2025

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a lopsided loss in Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles. The AFC West franchise regrouped to plan for the 2025 season, where they will be one of many teams trying to dethrone the champions.

The 2025 draft is drawing closer, and the Chiefs should add a player to fill whatever void they couldn't fill in free agency. Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzoma joined Kay Adams' "Up & Adams" show on Thursday to share his take on what the team should focus on during the draft.

"I know that we lost Tershawn Wharton. He's a great guy, very good competitor, so it's going to be hard to fit him back in," Anudike-Uzoma said. "But, I mean, I guess I did tackle, probably we can pick up, learn under Chris Jones, a phenomenal tackle and then, and I really don't know what the offensive side, but I know it'll it'll be good to have another defensive tackle."

Draft analysts suggest different prospects for the Kansas City Chiefs

Recent mock drafts share different plans for the Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 31 pick. Field Yates proposed a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders that would give the AFC champions an early second-rounder while the Raiders put their hands on Luther Burden III.

The trade would include sending the No. 95 selection to Las Vegas while the Chiefs received the No. 37 and No. 68 picks.

Maurice Jones-Drew, however, believes Patrick Mahomes' team will use Jahdae Barron in their secondary. The senior cornerback is seen as a nickel corner who can play outside.

On March 27, ESPN analyst Matt Miller had Kansas City going with George Bulldogs EDGE Mykel Williams at No. 3.

"Williams has moments of greatness — he combined for four sacks in two games against Texas in 2024 — but also tends to disappear," Miller said. "He was slowed this season by an ankle injury, yet he showed toughness and glimpses of his ceiling... Williams' pass rush is based mostly on physical ability and lacks technique, but the Chiefs have a good track record of developing defensive talent."

The defense appears to be a focal point for analysts when talking about Kansas City. Whether it is the secondary, pass rushers or linemen, the AFC champions are urged to address their defense, especially after the 40-22 loss in the Super Bowl.

