"Fergy szn has begun": Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley, officially begins wedding prep as TE trains at Cowboys camp

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 26, 2025 17:32 GMT
Jake Ferguson
Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley (Image Source: Getty)

Jake Ferguson has begun training camp with the Dallas Cowboys amid an eventful offseason. Part of that offseason was getting engaged to Haley Cavinder, who shared a few pictures on her Instagram account of her trying on wedding outfits.

She posted several pictures and videos in a bridal white gown, along with the caption:

"Fergy szn has begun."
Her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder, jumped in the comments section and reacted with a three-word message:

"My royal wedding."
Hanna Cavinder&#039;s comment (Image Source: Instagram/@haleycavinder)
Hanna Cavinder's comment (Image Source: Instagram/@haleycavinder)

Cavinder shared a selfie in the first snap of the post. She wore a white gown and showed off her engagement ring. It was followed by another white bridal gown that she was trying on.

In another Instagram post, Jake Ferguson’s fiancée shared a reel with Lana Del Rey's "Young and Beautiful" song, giving a closer look at the bridal gown she tried on.

"& so it begins," she captioned the post.
Cavinder tried an off-shoulder white gown with a slit on the side. It had a long train and a lace veil.

Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder got engaged in April. The Dallas Cowboys tight end proposed to her at Fort Myers Beach in Florida. It was a romantic setup, decorated with flowers in the background.

Jake Ferguson’s fiancée, Haley Cavinder, shares the details of her plastic surgery

Hanna and Haley Cavinder underwent breast augmentation surgery and shared the details about it on social media. They announced in a TikTok video that they would be going for the surgery and later shared the process on their shared Instagram account.

On July 17, they shared a video of the surgery day with a long caption:

"SURGERY DAY 🍒 getting our Ta-Tas done with @motiva_usa implants. With our active lifestyle, we wanted a natural look that gives a little shape under a tee.
"We chose Motiva SmoothSilk Ergonomix® implants with @dr_jon_kurkjian because they adjust with your body—round when lying down, natural when standing (1,4) exactly the look we were going for. Can’t wait to share the results soon."
The twin sisters have been regularly updating their fans after the surgery. They shared a reel on July 17 and discussed their struggle with “sleeping,” as they had to sleep on their backs.

