Field Yates points at key flaw that Cam Ward must ‘clean up’ before NFL Draft

Every great player has their kryptonite, including former University of Miami star Cam Ward. The projected first quarterback to be taken at the draft next month has some drawbacks that he’ll need to improve in the NFL.

ESPN analyst Field Yates said Saturday:

“Ward must clean up his decision-making and work to get into his base more as a thrower, but his overall poise and fearlessness in key moments is unmistakable.”

In his last season in college, Ward led all Division 1 quarterbacks in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) in touchdown passes with 39. Ward went 10-3 with the Hurricanes in 2024, completing 67.2% of his throws.

In January, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay reported on how Ward struggled to progress through his reads and could potentially have turnovers because of this. He also has a habit of holding onto the ball too long and trying to do too much and can get stuck on a read a little too long.

“Ward has a laser for an arm and the ability to throw from a litany of angles. He is a crafty innovator as a playmaker, a trait that shows up when opponents bring pressure,” Yates said.

While Ward has an issue he might need to work out, overall, he has all the tools to be an elite NFL QB. Ted Nguyen of The Athletic had this to say about Ward’s unique skillset on Friday:

“We’ve all seen the amazing plays he can make outside of the pocket, connecting with receivers that many quarterbacks may not even see while on the run.

“What makes Ward a special prospect is how he applies his awareness and creativity to plays within the structure of the offense, within the pocket.”

Exploring Tennessee Titans' interest in Cam Ward

The Tennessee Titans hold the first overall pick in the upcoming draft and need a quarterback in the worst way. Right now, their depth chart consists of Will Levis, Tim Boyle and Brandon Allen, and neither seem like attractive options who can turn around a franchise that finished 3-14 in 2024.

On Friday, Ward had a workout with the Titans, which, according to reports, went very well. General manager Mike Borgonzi said earlier this month:

“Everything is still on the table.”

That said, reports indicate they want to go with Ward as their top selection. If they choose not to select Ward, it’s perhaps because they accepted a trade offer.

The Titans have missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

