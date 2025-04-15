The New York Giants will be key players in the 2025 NFL draft. The franchise holds the No. 3 overall pick and has a major quarterback need, but they're not likely to take Shedeur Sanders so early, based on the recent fall of the Colorado quarterback's draft stock.
With a 4-13 record, to say that New York needs to improve the roster would be an understatement. However, they have a few good things on their roster, especially their pass-rushing depth. As such, with Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter possibly available, whichever one would be a great pick.
For ESPN analyst Field Yates, the Giants shouldn't even think about whether Carter is the right player if he's available. Even though they had a good pass rush in 2024, they should improve the roster in all aspects — if they have a lot of good pass rushers, they can always trade and acquire more picks.
"Mel, people need to get over the idea, 'Oh, the Giants are already pretty well stocked at pass rusher.' This team has a third overall pick in the draft for a reason. They stink, all right. Yeah, they had a good pass rush last year, [but] there's no such thing as having two good pass rushers," Yates said on ESPN's 'First Draft'
"The Giants must take Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter, assuming that one of the two is available, which of course almost certainly one of the two will be available with the Titans locked in on Cam Ward," he added.
(from 7:26 mark onwards)
Giants target Abdul Carter to avoid surgery following stress reaction
The Penn State superstar received positive news regarding his foot injury before the draft. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, revealed that recovery has been great and he won't need surgery on his foot:
"It should be a non-factor with the teams at this point", Rosenhaus said via CBSSports.com.
After missing the combine due to the foot injury, he also did not participate in Penn State's pro day due to the recovery.
However, with such a strong tape and with excellent stats to his name, testing wouldn't have changed things for him. He had 12 sacks in 2024 and dominated both against the pass and the run.
