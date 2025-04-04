Don’t count the New York Giants out of the Shedeur Sanders sweepstakes, at least, not if Field Yates has a say. On Friday's “The Pat McAfee Show,” the ESPN insider shared a pointed message about New York’s potential QB move, suggesting there’s still a real shot they consider Sanders in this draft.

Despite rumors that Big Blue may be leaning away from drafting the Colorado product, Yates made it clear that this isn't a case of disinterest. According to him, the Giants have been heavily present around Sanders all year. Be it Boulder practices or game-day sidelines, scouts repped the Giants logo often.

If the team ultimately passes on Sanders, Yates believes it won’t be because they didn’t do their due diligence.

“The Giants need to consider a quarterback in this draft," Yates said. "I've been talking to scouts here on the field and I tell you if Giants are not interested in Shedeur it is not because of lack of effort.

Because the people that have been on Boulder or at games here have noticed the Giants are always well-represented so they have certainly done their homework on Shedeur Sanders. Maybe their conclusion we get on April 24th is that he is not the quarterback. But I haven't ruled it out."

In 2023, Sanders threw for 3,230 yards, 27 TDs and just 3 INTs in 11 games. He missed the finale with a back fracture. In 2024, he went off: 4,134 yards, 37 TDs and a Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year nod. He also took home the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. All after transferring to Colorado under his father, Coach Prime.

So, while buzz might suggest the Giants' interest in Shedeur Sanders is cooling, Yates isn’t yet buying.

Coach Prime thinks Cleveland’s grabbing either Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter at No. 2

Deion Sanders didn’t hold back at Colorado’s NFL showcase on Friday. He is convinced the Cleveland Browns are walking away with one of his guys on April 24. Prime told reporters he expects either QB Shedeur Sanders or two-way phenom Travis Hunter to hear their name called by Cleveland on Day 1 of the NFL draft.

With the Browns holding the No. 2 pick, Sanders’ name has been circled in countless mock drafts. But Hunter isn’t far behind. The Heisman Trophy winner put on a show playing receiver and corner and has surged into the top 10.

Cleveland sent its full A-team to Boulder, owner Jimmy Haslam, general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski. Haslam even shared a light moment with Deion Sanders early on, saying the Browns are locked in. And Coach Prime thinks one of his stars will soon be rocking orange and brown soon.

