Fight breaks out at Bills practice with Josh Allen and Tyrel Dodson getting into heated exchange: Report

Josh Allen has been known to be a fierce competitor during his time as the starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. It's one of the qualities that has made him so successful, including winning games during the NFL playoffs in each of the past three seasons.

In addition to showing up during games, his competitiveness has been on display at Bills training camp as well.

During one of their practice sessions on August 15, many Bills players were reportedly involved in a series of scuffles. It apparently resulted in a heated exchange involving Josh Allen and linebacker Tyrel Dodson.

According to Buffalo Bills beat writer and sideline reporter Sal Capaccio:

"It was a very intense Bills practice. There was a big melee and at one point someone had a helmet and was swinging it over top of the pile. Josh Allen and Tyrel Dodson (who got into it with Spencer Brown at the start) had a VERY heated exchange when everyone separated."

Allen and Dodson reportedly needed to be separated by their teammates following a fiery argument. Apparently, the practice session was heated from the start and continued to be so even after this particular scuffle.

Sal Capaccio also reported that Stefon Diggs was also involved in the intense exchanges throughout the day:

"Stefon Diggs got upset after one pass defended by Siran Neal. They had a small exchange. Later Diggs threw a big block on Taron Johnson who didn’t like it. The two had a long discussion after practice that ended with a hand shake/slap."

Intensity can potentially be a good sign of things to come as the regular season approaches, as long as it's all in the spirit of competition and not taken personally. If nothing else, it often shows that the players care enough to get upset by things on the football field.

Most teams competing for a Super Bowl, like the Bills, would agree that they would rather their players care too much than not enough.

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs get the last laugh in Bills' training camp altercations

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs

After a series of scuffles during an intense day of training camp, Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs finished the session by coming out on top. They did so against the defense during a practice play.

According to Sal Capaccio:

"Near the end of practice Diggs caught a TD pass from Josh Allen and made darn well sure the defense knew about it."

This is right on character for Stefon Diggs, who has built a reputation for trash-talking defenders during his career. While it usually comes at the expense of opposing teams in real games, this time apparently the Bills' defenders were on the receiving end of it.