"Finger-pointing game all the time" - Former Dolphins receiver reveals shocking details during Brian Flores tenure

The Miami Dolphins are poised to make a splash in the AFC East. They’re hopeful their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can take the next step in his progression and, to help him along, they brought in former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

New stories have recently come to light concerning the environment created by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. In an appearance on the Phinsider NFL podcast, team trainer Nick Hicks stated that he thinks the team is better off with Mike McDaniel leading the team.

Hicks relayed a statement from former Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson.

“He told me specifically that playing in Miami last season was the strangest year of football he’s ever experienced in his life."

He continued:

"He said it was wild. He said you had to walk in single-file lines down the hallways, nobody was talking, everyone just walking on pins and needles. It was just a finger-pointing game all the time in meetings and this and that and (he’s) just glad that it’s over with.”

With McDaniel and a new culture in place, Miami are heading into a 2022 season against an AFC that’s crowded with talented teams. With stars like Matt Ryan, Davante Adams, Russell Wilson, and Kahlil Mack making the jump over from the NFC, Miami will have a tough task. That’s not counting Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in their own division.

The Dolphins will look to compete for the AFC East

Meanwhile, Flores has filed a lawsuit against the NFL for racial discrimination. He has asserted that the league doesn’t give a fair chance to minorities when it comes to head coaching jobs. The former Miami coach is now a part of the Pittsburgh Steelers' coaching staff.

Mike McDaniel was a longtime assistant coach under both Mike Shanahan and Kyle Shanahan and is now striking out to make a name for himself. Reports out of Miami have been positive. They are the latest team to follow the trend of hiring a young, intelligent mind for a head coach. Judging by the Los Angeles Rams' recent success, they won't be the last.

