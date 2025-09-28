"FIRE Brian Callahan": Calls mount as Cam Ward and Titans get blown out 26-0 by Texans 

The Tennessee Titans and Cam Ward were blanked 26-0 by the Houston Texans on Sunday, suffering their first scoreless outing in nearly six years. Rookie quarterback Ward labored through his roughest pro appearance yet, finishing with 108 passing yards and a single interception on 26 attempts.

Reaction from fans on X was swift.

"FIRE BRIAN CALLAHAN," one fan said.

No Context Vols @ZeroContextVols @Titans @BetMGM FIRE BRIAN CALLAHAN

"There have been some bad Titans teams in my lifetime. I actually think this may be the worst. Losing to Denver and LA is whatever, but when you lose to a basement team 26-0, that's when you know it's over. Need to see some changes by tomorrow," another fan said.

"We might be the worst team of all time. Like brown paper bag status bad. Time to wholesale assets. No coach should even come back next week. Just hire temps," one fan said.

More fan reactions came in.

"Fire Callahan into the sun. We saw at the end of last season that this team wasn't getting coached up, and now they look the worst I have ever seen," one fan said.

"We're gonna complete the perfect season! 0-17!" another fan said.

"Just make it stop," one fan said.

Cam Ward’s passer rating dipped to a season-low 35.4 in the loss. The shutout left the Titans winless through four games for the first time since 2009 and extended their skid to double digits dating back to last year.

Callahan, who now has a 3-18 record overall and a poor mark inside the AFC South, gave up play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree before kickoff.

Cam Ward’s early struggles highlight Tennessee’s deeper issues

Syndication: The Tennessean Credits: IMAGN)

Cam Ward was sacked twice in Houston, pushing his season total to 15, the most in the league. Only two other first-round quarterbacks since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger have endured at least four sacks in each of their first four games.

Tennessee’s conservative late-half approach has also come under scrutiny, with a handoff inside the Texans’ 30-yard line in the closing seconds of the first half. This led to a missed field goal instead of a touchdown try.

Kicker Joey Slye’s woes continued with misses from 41 and 43 yards, extending a four-kick skid.

The Titans converted just two of 12 combined third- and fourth-down attempts and stalled repeatedly in Houston territory after an encouraging opening drive. Houston, meanwhile, broke the game open with three fourth-quarter touchdowns from rookies, including the first career scores for Woody Marks and Jayden Higgins. Through four weeks, Tennessee has been outscored by 37 points in the final quarters.

The Titans head to Arizona next week, still searching for their first win.

