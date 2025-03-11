"Fire Jerry Jones" - Cowboys fans unimpressed with RB Javonte Williams signing for $3,000,000 in free agency

Jerry Jones knew that the Cowboys needed a running back and he did so with Javonte Williams' signing ahead of free agency on a one-year $3 million contract. It has been an area of concern for the past season ever since Tony Pollard left. They brought back Ezekiel Elliott and that did not work out, even though the player's production had kept decreasing year after year.

Ad

Now, Jerry Jones is bringing another running back whose production has fallen during his time with the Broncos. While Dallas' management might have some other plans about how to address the situation going forward through the NFL Draft or trades, fans are not happy with what they are seeing now based on past experiences.

They took to X/Twitter to vent against the Cowboys' owner and there were many sarcastic takes lamenting the way the Dallas franchise is run. Here are some of the reactions.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cowboys fans continued to cope with sarcasm and mirth, with some saying that Javonte Williams was the missing piece of the puzzle that will propel them to Super Bowl glory after nearly three decades. Here are some more posts.

"Wow, Cowboys going to the Super Bowl" - said one.

"See you at the Super Bowl!!!!" - kidded another.

"all in i love it" - joked a third.

Ad

What does Cowboys' Javonte Williams signing mean for Ashton Jeanty?

Just because the Cowboys signed Javonte Williams does not mean that Dallas cannot sign Ashton Jeanty. He is widely regarded as the best running back in this year's draft and has spoken about his wish to play for the Cowboys. But the franchise did not meet with him at the Combine.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Cowboys are also looking to address other needs, such as their offensive line after Zack Martin's retirement in the NFL Draft. Given their salary cap situation, where they have Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb on huge contracts, they might have to go stars like Micah Parsons or Trevon Diggs leave. If that happens, the defensive side of the ball might also become a priority for Jerry Jones in the NFL Draft.

That might explain why the Cowboys looked at addressing the running back situation through free agency. With Javonte Williams' signing, Dallas may address other requirements in the first couple of rounds before drafting a running back in the third round or later. But fans might not be too happy with that based on their social media reactions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.