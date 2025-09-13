“First ever industry plant football player”: NFL fans troll Commanders for hyping rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt despite 27-18 loss to Packers

The Washington Commanders’ decision to put the spotlight on rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt on its official X channel on Friday sparked a flurry of reactions from fans.The video went live less than 24 hours after the Commanders dropped a 27-18 game to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.Reactions poured in on X as fans trolled the rookie for failing to grab any attention.“First ever industry plant football player,” one fan posted,“Y'all don’t even use him,” added another.“BRO GIVE HIM THE FOOTBALL!!!!!!!!!!!!!” a third added.More fans reacted.&quot;Now maybe try utilizing the guy,&quot; added a fan&quot;Maybe feature him next time,&quot; a second added.The Commanders’ offense struggled from the opening drive. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was pressured behind a line that failed to hold up against Green Bay’s pass rush. He completed 200 yards through the air but was sacked four times. Washington’s drives ended with four punts, two missed field-goal attempts from beyond 50 yards, and two failed fourth-down conversions, stalling momentum.Receivers Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin were contained for most of the night, with Samuel’s late touchdown coming only after the game had tilted in Green Bay’s favor.Meanwhile, the Packers controlled much of the flow. Jordan Love spread the ball effectively, and tight ends Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave combined for more than 150 yards to keep the Washington defense off balance. Though Green Bay missed a field goal and had a touchdown called back, they still piled up over 400 yards of offense and kept Washington chasing throughout.Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown in the opener against New York, was hardly featured in Thursday’s loss.Injuries could change Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s roleNFL: New York Giants at Washington Commanders - Source: ImagnThe social media debate comes at a time when Washington may be forced to reconfigure its backfield. Veteran running back Austin Ekeler exited Thursday’s game with a non-contact Achilles injury, leaving his status uncertain moving forward. If Ekeler misses significant time, the rookie could be in line for a larger workload.The Commanders are also dealing with injuries to multiple starters, including DE Deatrich Wise and WR Noah Brown, adding further urgency to roster adjustments ahead of their upcoming matchup with Las Vegas.