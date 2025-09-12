"He is begging for the safety to bite": Rams icon Kurt Warner gets honest on Jordan Love’s mentality after Packers' 27-18 win vs. Commanders

  • home icon
By Nishant
Published Sep 12, 2025 14:16 GMT
Syndication: The Post-Crescent - Source: Imagn

Jordan Love put on a show at Lambeau Field on Thursday night as the Green Bay Packers started the 2025 NFL season with a 2-0 record. The Packers quarterback completed 19 of 31 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns against the Washington Commanders. He also recorded three carries for 12 rushing yards.

Former St. Louis Rams QB Kurt Warner shared his feelings about Love's performance against Jayden Daniels & Co.

"I really do like the aggressiveness of #JordanLove - watching him attack the deep post area in this game & he is begging for the safety to bite or hesitate so he can make that throw!!!" Kurt wrote. "Exactly how I played… if D gives you a chance make them pay!! Too many guys are worried about too many things & need to see it wide open!
"QBs attack everything, read your keys & let it rip … it’s what the best in the world do (but they also make the right read in the process, so it’s not carelessness) & they trust their guys on the outside to do their part!!"

Love threw the first touchdown in the first half to put the Packers ahead before throwing another in the fourth quarter to shut down Washington's comeback.

He completed 16 of 22 passes for 188 yards and two TDs in the season opener against the Detroit Lions. If the Packers' QB continues to perform at this level, Green Bay is going to be a serious contender for the Super Bowl.

Jordan Love reacts to win over Jayden Daniels' Commanders

Jordan Love addressed the media following the 27-18 win over the Commanders on Thursday. He was asked how it feels to be up 2-0 to start the season.

"It feels great to start the season off 2 and 0 against two really good teams, two good teams in the NFC North that were obviously, you know, big playoff teams last year," Love said.
"It feels good. So, couldn't have, you know, started the season off on a better note. It's one thing that we just got to keep building on but it feels great right now."

The Packers are coming off an 11-6 season, where they barely made it to the postseason and were knocked out in the wildcard Round by the Philadelphia Eagles, who won the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Jordan Love & Co. would hope to make a deeper run in the postseason and bring the title to Green Bay this year.

