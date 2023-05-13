Former Penn State quarterback Will Levis was undoubtedly the biggest story of the 2023 NFL draft. The consensus top-five pick coming into the draft was left stranded on stage, awaiting a call from a team, but was left red-faced after every team with a first-round pick passed on him.

The women surrounding Levis during the event, which included his sister and girlfriend, made as many headlines as the quarterback's unforeseen drop in the draft order. The Tennessee Titans ended his misery and drafted him with the 33rd overall pick.

Levis' unpleasant experience at the draft is one he'll never forget, but he has a chance to prove everyone who passed on him wrong by showing out for the Titans on the field. He finally showcased glimpses of his arsenal during the team's rookie minicamp.

In the 40-second clip, Levis threw one excellent pass in tight coverage, found open receivers with relative ease, and looked comfortable while on the move with the ball in his palms. While the clip isn't groundbreaking, Titans beat writer Mike Herndon captioned it, "Sheesh," indicating he was impressed with what he saw. Some NFL fans on Twitter disagreed and claimed Herndon, and Titans fans, were overreacting to an average compilation video. Here are some replies:

Samsmith @Samsmit88258255 @MikeHerndonNFL That's a sack against an NFL defense @MikeHerndonNFL That's a sack against an NFL defense

David O. Abedrabo @DAbedrabo @MikeHerndonNFL How many times does a pass like that not get picked off? CB is in perfect position, he turns his head around and it’s intercepted. Dangerous throw to say the least. @MikeHerndonNFL How many times does a pass like that not get picked off? CB is in perfect position, he turns his head around and it’s intercepted. Dangerous throw to say the least.

Gary Hendri @GaryHendri72 @MikeHerndonNFL Held the ball a long time. Probably been a sack in a real game. Nice throw though. @MikeHerndonNFL Held the ball a long time. Probably been a sack in a real game. Nice throw though.

Lugerini @Lugerini Mike Herndon @MikeHerndonNFL Sheesh Sheesh https://t.co/1NCPGCpR2X Am I the only one watching this thinking “why is he escaping the pocket when there is no one rushing him.” twitter.com/mikeherndonnfl… Am I the only one watching this thinking “why is he escaping the pocket when there is no one rushing him.” twitter.com/mikeherndonnfl…

Rookie training camps aren't make-or-break for the majority of the players participating. It's an opportunity for coaches to evaluate the skill level of their potential first-year stars. While Levis may have looked impressive to a few and underwhelming to others, it's hard to judge from a 40-second clip whether he is or will be ready to take to the field when the season commences in September.

Who will be the Titans' starting quarterback in 2023: Will Levis, Ryan Tannehill, or Malik Willis?

Titans' Malik Willis, Ryan Tannehill and Will Levis

The Tennessee Titans' starting job is a three-way battle between veteran Ryan Tannehill, second-year quarterback Malik Willis, and rookie Will Levis. While Tannehill is the current favorite to start in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, it's difficult to say with certainty who will be under center for the Titans on September 10th.

It's unclear who Tennessee's starting quarterback is, but Fox Sports' AFC South correspondent Ben Arthur has suggested who it won't be. Per Arthur, Willis is not being considered as a potential starter and will also be cut from the team's 53-man roster.

JPAFootball @jasrifootball



“Malik Willis, a 3rd rd pick last year, is the odd man out as long as [Ryan] Tannehill is on the roster. [Will] Levis is… 𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Titans 2nd year QB Malik Willis could be in danger of not making the 53-man roster for Tennessee entering his 2nd year, writes @benyarthur “Malik Willis, a 3rd rd pick last year, is the odd man out as long as [Ryan] Tannehill is on the roster. [Will] Levis is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Titans 2nd year QB Malik Willis could be in danger of not making the 53-man roster for Tennessee entering his 2nd year, writes @benyarthur “Malik Willis, a 3rd rd pick last year, is the odd man out as long as [Ryan] Tannehill is on the roster. [Will] Levis is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Gm3sXzJt0C

In his post-draft analysis of the Titans' roster, Arthur wrote:

“Malik Willis, a 3rd rd pick last year, is the odd man out as long as [Ryan] Tannehill is on the roster. [Will] Levis is going to be on the team, and the Titans don't typically keep three quarterbacks on the 53.”

With Willis likely out of the race, Ryan Tannehill and Will Levis will battle it out for the starting spot.

