First-round 2024 NFL Draft prospect Rome Odunze explains what went wrong at Combine in Indianapolis

Rome Odunze has seen heaps of praise thrown his way this offseason, but not ubiquitously. At the NFL Combine, the wide receiver prospect was reportedly coached up on how to run an "L drill." Of course, with the combine serving as a test, getting coached up on a drill in Indianapolis might be an alarming place to do so.

In an L drill, the football player runs in an "L" shape, running around cones as fast as he can while touching the turf at points. Speaking on Friday's edition of "The Pivot," Rome Odunze explained what went wrong from his perspective, seemingly indicating a hint of disagreement. Here's how he put it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They were saying ... I was stepping over it, which for me is like, I don't really get it because if I'm stepping over that cone like it's a pretty tall cone, it would be pretty drastic if I was stepping over the cone. But so they were saying you can't go over it. You gotta go around."

The wide receiver prospect undoubtedly has a mountain of work on the docket over the next year as his transition into the league takes place. However, it appears that the L drill might be only adding to the list.

NFL analyst predicts Rome Odunze to land with AFC East team

Rome Odunze at SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII – Feb 7

The top 10 teams all have only one shot at the best players to fill the biggest hole on the roster. According to Ben Solak of The Ringer, the Buffalo Bills could choose Odunze to fit the best of both criteria. Of course, getting in a position to take the wide receiver would not be cheap. Still, sitting on their hands would be unwise, as Solak said on "Up and Adams," via Sports Illustrated.

"Would not be surprised to see the Bills make the huge trade-up for the wide receiver. You cannot walk into next season throwing the ball to Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins. Can't do it."

Of course, many analysts expect Rome Odunze to be gone within perhaps the first half-hour of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. If the Bills end up waiting until Draft Day to make a move, the selections could go fast.

The 2024 NFL Draft takes place for the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and the rest of the league on Thursday, April 25, at 8 p.m. EDT.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "The Pivot," "Up and Adams," and H/T Sportskeeda.