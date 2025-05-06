"First time I ever told this story": Josh Jacobs reveals wild behind-the-scenes of Antonio Brown’s viral “Free Me” video

On Tuesday, Green Bay Packers star running back Josh Jacobs discussed the Antonio Brown, Las Vegas Raiders situation from a few years ago.

Ad

While appearing on the popular Bussin' With The Boys podcast, Jacobs highlighted how he was present with Brown at the time the famous "Free AB" video began trending on social media.

"It's the first time I ever told this story on interview. You remember the whole time he was like "Free me." Remember when the whole video, “Free AB,” “Free me grandma.” I was right next to him at his house."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jacobs then continued by highlighting why he thought that Brown was feeling the way he was feeling during that time and why he wanted to leave the franchise.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I think the way he was feeling, and basically he was saying, really what it came down to was - they threatened to take his money…" [02:42:30]

Ad

The interview by Jacobs is notable and interesting as it gives a new perspective to the situation regarding Brown. Despite Jacobs detailing how he agreed with why Brown was frustrated with the Las Vegas organization, he did make clear that he believed Brown acted in the wrong way in going about his business.

Jacobs spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Raiders franchise, spending one campaign in Oakland and four in Las Vegas.

Ad

However, he ended up leaving the Raiders as well prior to the start of the 2024 season last year when he signed with the Green Bay Packers. In his first season in Green Bay, Jacobs was dominant and arguably the most important player on the Packers offensive unit.

Josh Jacobs 2024 campaign review

Jacobs was a member of the NFC Pro Bowl roster last season after a strong season in Green Bay. He finished the campaign with 1,329 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, 36 receptions, 342 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown for the Packers.

Looking to next season, Jacobs and the Packers will be looking to improve off their 2024 season when they made the playoffs, yet were eliminated in the Wild Card round to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Exploring Justin Tucker's career earnings: How much has Ravens kicker made so far?