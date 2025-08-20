"Flat out embarrassing": Louis Reddick blasts Jerry Jones' team for creating self-inflicted mess over Micah Parsons’ contract extension

Cowboy star Micah Parsons is potentially looking for a blockbuster deal with Jerry Jones' organization ahead of the 2025 season. But the drama doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon. The negotiations have hit an impasse with no progress from either side.

In fact, it has reached such an extent that experts are predicting Parsons' potential split with the team in case they don't reach an agreement anytime soon.

On Tuesday, NFL insider Adam Schefter spilled a hot theory that Parsons could be looking at parting ways with the team after a brief stint of over four years. He is entering 2025 under his fifth-year option and is slated to make just $24 million, while his elite counterparts like T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett are making over $40 million, making them two of the highest-paid non-QB players in the NFL.

Reacting to the whole drama, NFL Insider and former safety Louis Reddick claimed it is the inefficiency of Jerry Jones & Co. that is delaying the entire negotiations.

The 26-year-old has nothing else left to prove. He checks all the boxes and now it's time to pay him a fortune unless the team wants to part ways, which again could prove to be a grave mistake.

“Micah has checked every box in that way, every single box, impact player, impact position, impact statistics, timely. He's done everything exactly the way you want,” Reddick said on Get Up's Wednesday episode. [Timestamp - 6:00]

The veteran analyst emphasized the fact that these negotiations happen with a predefined cap space. And with each passing day, things are going to get worse, especially in Parsons' case.

“It wasn't because the guy got arrested, he failed a drug test or he's locker room cancer. Or he's been injured or he's a guy who hasn't produced. He's producing at a Hall of Fame rate, a young player that you drafted. These are the easiest contracts in the world. Everything that's happening with Dallas right now is self-inflicted. It's self caused…To me, that's flat out embarrassing,” he added.

Micah Parsons draws support from Troy Aikman

Earlier this week, the Hall of Famer shared his opinion on the ongoing dilemma around Parsons’ contract.

He claimed that Jones would be eventually handing the star linebacker a contract and that he sees no reason why any organization would let go of a player like Micah Parsons, who happens to be the backbone of the Cowboys' defense.

“I don't know what leverage [Parsons] has, other than the fact that they, in my opinion, won't be very good without him,” Aikman said, per CBS Sports.

He mentioned that it would be a big mistake if the team fails to reach an agreement ahead of the 2025 season. The linebacker is a crucial piece in Jerry Jones’ pursuit of a playoff game and hopefully a Super Bowl.

