Florida State DT Joshua Farmer makes feelings known about his "love" for AFC contenders

A former second-team All-ACC defensive tackle from Florida State seems to have two preferred destinations at the NFL draft. On Tuesday's episode of the "Up & Adams Show," Joshua Farmer said he'd love to see the Kansas City Chiefs select him in next month's draft, but he wouldn't mind it if one of their AFC rivals, the Buffalo Bills, chose him, either.

"I can close my eyes and go to either or. I love both of those organizations," Farmer said about the Bills and Chiefs.

Buffalo holds the No. 30 pick in the draft, with KC right behind at No. 31. Farmer and Azareye'h Thomas are the top two draft prospects who played for the Seminoles last season. Farmer met with several members of the Buffalo Bills and discussed how positive the meeting was.

"That front office, they've been real supportive from the scouts to the coaches," Farmer said. "They connected with a lot of people I know."

He shouted out veteran defensive tackles for both teams.

"I would be happy to play next to Ed Oliver or Chris Jones," Farmer said. "I think both of them are Super Bowl contenders every year, and I would love to play for either one."

Oliver was Buffalo's first-round pick in 2019 and a former two-time consensus All-American. Jones, meanwhile, has captured three Super Bowls in Kansas City and has been a first-team All-Pro on three occasions.

Joshua Farmer's scouting report

Joshua Farmer won't be the top pass rusher taken in the draft, with Abdul Carter of Penn State likely to get that honor. However, Farmer has many qualities that NFL teams like the Chiefs and Bills will covet.

Among them are his size, at 6-foot-3, 314 pounds with an 82.5-inch wingspan, and his impressive athleticism for such a big guy. Bleacher Report noted that he has a lot of upper body strength and is capable of making tackles while offensive linemen are holding onto him.

Among his drawbacks are his weak rotational strength and struggles on double teams, while he is not great at staying in gaps.

An honorable mention All-ACC selection last year, Farmer still has a relatively high ceiling in the draft, putting forth a fine outing at the combine last week.

He ran the 40-yard dash in a time of 5.14 seconds, which is impressive for someone weighing over 300 pounds.

